Dear Santa, COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus please

Quote of the year: 'Stupidity on steroids'

Lawmakers introduced a bipartisan framework for COVID-19 relief in the latest effort to break the logjam in negotiations. Their proposal faces an uncertain future in a divided Congress that has only weeks left in session. The roughly $908 billion plan is intended as a temporary package that would run until April. It includes a federal boost in unemployment insurance and a reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program, among other provisions. "It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge," Sen. Mark Warner said. A note: This does not include another round of $1,200 checks.

President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to approve a “robust” economic relief plan “now” but lowered expectations for the package by acknowledging Tuesday that anything approved during the lame-duck session of Congress would be “just a start.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announce a proposal for a COVID-19 relief in Washington on Dec. 1.

Biden's economic team faces stiff resistance

Biden unveiled an all-star economic team as the U.S. struggles to dig out of the worst recession in a century. Analysts expect stiff resistance from a split Congress whose Republicans are reluctant to further swell the massive deficit. The lineup is likely to push for a more aggressive economic blueprint than the Trump administration sought, including a robust COVID-19 relief package and ambitious proposals to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure, build a clean-energy economy and provide tuition-free community college. Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations and individuals earning more than $400,000.

Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends her credentials as conservatives deride her for being too liberal and liberals dismiss her as too conservative.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

What everyone’s talking about

50 deaths per hour

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases per minute. Fifty deaths per hour. This is the United States, a nation crushed by COVID-19. In November, 4.4 million new cases were reported, more than double any other month of the pandemic, and 36,918 Americans died. In the Dakotas and Illinois, there was more than 1 death per every 1,000 residents related to the coronavirus. The USA has reported more than 13.5 million cases and more than 268,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 63.4 million cases and 1.47 million deaths.

These four states have been hit hard by COVID-19 yet balked at strict mask mandates. What is it like to live there?

All is not lost: Two COVID-19 vaccines are pending emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, much to the credit of science adviser to Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui. "Vaccines have always been my first love. That's what I like the most," he said in an interview with USA TODAY. Here's how he did it.

A healthcare worker speaks to a woman at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. California shattered the state's single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Real quick

YouTube's list of top-trending videos for 2020 is here – and some entertainment highlights earned a spot, including Dave Chappelle's Netflix special.

Starbucks brings back its free coffee giveaway for first responders and health care workers as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide.

Thom Brennaman, the disgraced former broadcaster who used an anti-gay slur, addresses the incident: "I'm embarrassed.

COVID-19 may have been spreading in the USA at least a month before the first case was reported, a CDC study says.

Lawsuits, condemnation and democracy, oh my!

President Donald Trump sued Wisconsin officials in a last-ditch effort to reclaim a state he lost by about 20,700 votes. Allies of Trump want a federal court in Michigan to force state leaders to set aside election results and award its 16 electoral votes to the president. And an attorney for the Trump campaign said the federal government's former top cybersecurity chief should be "shot" for describing the U.S. election as secure.

To top it off: Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the presidential election.

Trump's election lawsuits targeted counties with large Black and Latino populations.

A break from the news

Is this $104 fake, pre-lit pine tree branch the worst Cyber Monday deal ever? Probably.

The good, the bad and the just plain sad: Here's how TV shows are handling COVID-19 stories.

Holiday shopping and COVID-19: Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic? Avoid it when possible.

