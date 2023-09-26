Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My wife isn’t letting me see the kids enough after our divorce’

'The unfairness of the situation is starting to bite' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

My wife and I are going through a divorce. I moved out of the family home around eight months ago into a one-bed flat nearby. My kids are 14 and 17, and in order not to disrupt their lives too much I decided not to push for shared custody arrangements. They therefore stay full time with my ex, and come and visit for a few hours at the weekend, and we go on the occasional holiday.

This arrangement seemed OK at first but I now realise that it’s not giving me enough time with the kids; when I raised it with my ex she shut me down through her lawyer. I am also convinced my ex is sending subtle (or not so subtle) messages to the children that they feel awkward going against. Meanwhile, I am the only breadwinner, which means I am paying for everything.

The unfairness of the situation is starting to bite, and I worry it will impact my relationship with the children. Explaining how I feel isn’t working (they’re teens, after all) and increasingly I feel their loyalty is with my ex. Any advice on how to fix this?

— Marcus, via telegraph.co.uk

Dear Marcus,

Your instincts not to drag your teenagers into this quarrel with their mother are absolutely spot on. It won’t do the slightest good. Even if you were able to convince them she is treating you unfairly, what are they supposed to do about it? Tell her off? Lobby her on your behalf?

No, no, no. Don’t use them as cannon fodder or a tactical divorce resource. It’s not their fault their mum and dad have split up. Similarly, resist the temptation to use them to fire back if you think she’s making snide remarks about you. Rise completely above it. They’ll thank you in the long term and you’ll thank yourself, believe me.

I’m sorry to say it but you are simply going to have to fight fire with fire, Marcus – by that, I mean counter her lawyer’s arguments over access to the children with legal letters of your own. She’s obviously not prepared to reach an informal, friendly arrangement, so don’t waste any more time or emotional energy trying.

Story continues

Get thee to a lawyer, my friend.

You can find more reader dilemmas for Richard Madeley here or submit your own below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.