Dear Richard Madeley: My son doesn’t want to carry on the family bakery. Should I sell up?

'I can’t abide this feeling of wasted time. Do you think he might come back to the fold?' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

I own and run a traditional family bakery – except suddenly I don’t have a traditional family any more. I’ve always been passionate about baking bread – I grew up helping my grandad and then my dad, and I haven’t had a holiday in almost a decade. My ex-wife couldn’t handle the long hours, and we parted ways earlier this year when she had an affair.

I’ve hired part-time help, and my ex still does a few hours on the till, so we’re muddling through, though it’s a hard time in the industry. But we make a good product and I believe in it, and our customers have been very loyal.

My problem is that we have a teenage son who often helped us with little jobs, glazing the pastries and so on, and who I hoped would take over the business some day – but it has become clear that he just doesn’t want to know.

He’s got homework and clubs at school in the week, and he’s with his mum at weekends, so he has no time to help me. What’s more, he has started complaining about ‘bloat’ and hinting at a grain intolerance – a terrible thing for a baker to hear, as you can imagine!

Obviously I’ve got to let him choose his own path. It’s just that I work all hours keeping this business running, and I always hoped it would stay in the family. I suppose I also miss the little tasks my son and I used to do together – I don’t have much time for other activities. I’m minded to sell up but I can’t abide this feeling of wasted time. Do you think he might come back to the fold? Maybe come up with gluten-free recipes or something?

— Harry, via telegraph.co.uk

Dear Harry,

There’s almost something biblical about your letter – the timeless themes of making bread, keeping family together, handing on something substantial and meaningful to the future… sentiments would have been instantly understood and sympathised with by a Roman baker two millennia ago, I reckon!

But here we are in 2023 and you have issues to resolve in the here and now. You are, of course, absolutely right – you must allow your boy to follow his own path.

And here, Harry, you must be extremely careful. Make very sure you don’t devolve even a scintilla of guilt on to him for choosing not to carry on the family business.

Of course you’re disappointed at the prospect of it all winding up when you retire, but that’s a matter for you to deal with. Don’t lay off any of that (perfectly understandable) chagrin on him. All it could achieve would be to arouse resentment, even hostility, and create a distance between you.

Having said that, you may be jumping the gun somewhat. Your son is still only a teenager, and you don’t say that he’s set his heart on some alternative career, only that he’s kicking back against getting too involved with the bakery now. Hardly surprising given his age and all the diversions currently open to him.

So my advice is to bide your time. Your boy may indeed ‘come back into the fold’ when he’s a bit older. But if he doesn’t– and if he starts expressing a serious interest in following some other path in life – be enthusiastic, helpful, encouraging. Frankly, that’s your job as father, Harry, although I’m sure you know that.

But ask yourself this, if disappointment or even resentment threaten to overtake you: what’s more important? That a family business continues, because you wish it so? Or that your son finds fulfilment and happiness in his life? Some questions answer themselves, don’t they?

