Dear Richard Madeley: Should I share my late brother's ashes with his beloved former nanny?

'She could not have children herself so he was like a son to her,' writes our reader

Dear Richard,

My younger brother, who had cerebral palsy, died just before the pandemic. He requested that his ashes be scattered in two places, one here and the other in Brittany, where we spent a lot of our childhood.

The urn has sat in my dining room for three years. Now my other brother, my sister and I are finally planning our trip to France to carry out the second part of our late brother’s last wish. However, he had a nanny who looked after him in childhood. She was like a second mother to him, and she could not have children herself so he was like a son to her. They remained close all his life. She is now in her 80s and has asked me to bring her some of his ashes for her to scatter in her garden.

Should I speak to my siblings about this? I think she has kept her request from them because she thinks they will say no. I would appreciate your opinion.

­­— Mary, via email

Dear Mary,

I wonder why she (and perhaps you) fear your siblings may say no to her touching request? I don’t understand what the problem would be. Is there some enmity between the nanny and your brother and sister? Or are they just fixated on following your late brother’s instructions to the letter?

Going on what you’ve told me, I think this is a no-brainer, Mary. Of course she should have the consolation of keeping her dearest boy close by in her final years. Why ever not? It would be tantamount to cruelty to refuse her request.

But I can’t rid myself of the suspicion that there’s a problem you’re not telling me about. So here’s what I suggest. It’s a teensy bit dishonest, but I believe the ends justify the means. Take a smidgen of your late brother’s ashes and set them aside for his nanny. A fait semi-accompli, if you will. (If you’re squeamish about handling them you could enlist a friend, but it might help to tell yourself that what’s in the urn is not your brother; it’s a symbol of your memories of him.)

Then, pass the nanny’s request on to your siblings. If they’re happy with it, there’s no harm done, is there? But if they object, you’ll have to make your own judgment about whether or not they have reasonable grounds. If so, you simply pour the sample back into the urn, and say nothing more about it.

If not, you have a trickier choice – if they are at odds with the nanny for some reason, they’re unlikely to find out about your small but big-hearted subterfuge. And if they’re reluctant to diverge from his instructions, you’ll just have to ask yourself what he would want. I suspect you’ll already know that – otherwise you wouldn’t be writing to me.

