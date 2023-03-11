Dear Richard Madeley: ‘What can I do about a senior colleague's inappropriate behaviour in the office?’

Dear Richard,

What can I do about a senior colleague’s inappropriate behaviour in the office? He doesn’t do anything overt, but stares at me often and seems to go out of his way to stand near me while taking phone calls and so on. He has also made passing comments, that he clearly thought were complimentary, about my hair, which I found clumsy and intrusive.

We are in a small department and this man is not just my line manager but also the line manager of the ‘well-being steward’ who I might otherwise be able to speak to about this. As it stands there is no one in the workplace I can talk to. If I speak to the man directly I worry it will get worse. Can you advise me?

— Charlotte, London

Dear Charlotte,

What a tiresome and uncomfortable position to find yourself in. You have my sincere sympathies. This obviously won’t do and you have every right to object.

You say his behaviour is not ‘overt’ (this kind of unwanted attention often isn’t) but that’s no mitigation at all: the fact that it’s covert makes it no less unsettling. Indeed, his attempts to conceal what he’s up to probably disturb you more rather than less. It’s creepy.

Organisations are all put together differently, Charlotte, and your practical next steps depend on the setup at yours. You describe this man as your line manager, which implies he has to report to someone above him. You could speak to that person (and your fear that your ‘well-being steward’ might be put under pressure not to back you up ought to be a matter of concern to senior management); or you could raise a grievance with your HR department; or speak to a trade union representative. There are useful tips on dealing with inappropriate behaviour in the workplace at acas.org.uk and if you’re a union member you may be able to access expert free legal advice.

Whoever you do speak to, lay things out to them as you have to me here, calmly and clearly.

Have any of your colleagues noticed what’s going on? Have you discussed this matter with them? Would they be willing to bear witness? If the answer’s yes, this will not only strengthen your case, but may come in useful if you have to take things further. You should certainly do that if you feel your concerns are being ignored or brushed under the carpet.

Can I just finish by saying this, Charlotte: NONE of this is your fault or responsibility. You’re just trying to get on with your job and your boss is making that genuinely awkward for you. He’s completely out of line and needs to be told it in the clearest possible terms – and if he doesn’t mend his ways, or gives you any kind of trouble or backlash over this, report him again at once. If you still feel you’re not being treated seriously, then see a solicitor. You don’t have to put up with this, and you shouldn’t.

