Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My relationship with my co-worker has gone sour for no reason’

Dear Richard,

I have been in a new job for a few months and all has been going swimmingly well, particularly with the person I work directly with. We got on like a house on fire and she was very happy with my performance in my capacity of assisting with her role. For the last few weeks, however, everything has gone sour. She has been vocal in her opinion that my performance is now under par, despite the fact I am doing exactly the same, if not more, as I grow in confidence and understanding of the role.

I know that she has various ‘issues’ in her private life (don’t we all?) and I try to help as compassionately, practically and empathetically as I can (I am a very good, kind person). I am not sure why there has been such a huge shift in her attitude and behaviour towards me. Maybe she does not like the fact I am thriving in my role and am much liked and respected among our colleagues and customers? Any advice please?

— Anon, Manchester

Dear Anon,

The most obvious explanation is that she feels professionally threatened by you. You’re good at your job, you’ve earned the respect and affection of customers and colleagues alike, you’re confident in your abilities. I’ve worked in office environments for more than 50 years and I’ve seen this particular syndrome repeated many, many times over. Bad luck! It comes with the territory, I’m afraid. (I don’t think it will have anything to do with ‘issues’ in her private life. I’d steer well clear of conversations or references to those, if I were you.)

You need to manage your way out of this. Temporarily, take a slightly lower profile. Just for now, don’t be the whizz-kid. Quietly do what you’re asked, but no more. Maybe ask her for a spot of advice here and there, even if you don’t need it.

Next, seek a meeting with your line manager. Explain that you feel you’ve achieved everything you can in your present role and would like a fresh challenge. Don’t badmouth your colleague in any way – that will force your boss to take sides, and it won’t be yours.

But overall, chalk this up to experience. Office politics suck: always have, always will. Plus ça change, and all that.

