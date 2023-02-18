Dear Richard Madeley: ‘Is our friend is being taken advantage of by a much younger man?’

Dear Richard,

We have a good friend who is a comfortably off – though not wealthy – retired gay man. He is lonely; he has plenty of friends, but he has not been lucky in love enough to meet ‘the one’. Let’s call him Bill (not his real name).

Three or four years ago, Bill befriended a much younger man (let’s call him Ben). Ben makes no secret of the fact that he has other older gentleman friends, and that he is also active on dating apps, regularly meeting men online for sex. However, as much as Bill would clearly like it to be otherwise, there is no physical dimension to their relationship.

Bill is generous to a fault to all his friends. Our concern is that he seems to be spending a lot of money on Ben, and we feel he is being used. Some of Ben’s other older gentleman friends also seem to lavish money on him. More recently, Bill has hinted at changing his will in Ben’s favour, as ‘he would enjoy it’.

We know Bill is a grown man, and it is his money to do with as he pleases. However, we do feel his kind nature is being taken advantage of. We also recognise Bill is lonely and gets pleasure from Ben’s company. Should we mind our own business, or try to get him to think a little more closely about Ben’s motives?

— Peter and Paul, Norfolk

Dear Peter and Paul,

Hmmm. Your options are extremely limited. ‘Bill’ is likely to become agitated if he even thinks you’re hinting that he’s fallen into that old trope ‘there’s no fool like an old fool’. Anyway, who’s to say he has? Maybe he’s completely aware of the trade-off that’s going on here, and is content with it.

And I have to say it sounds as if ‘Ben’ is playing things completely straight. It’s not as if you’ve just discovered he’s seeing other men behind your friend’s back, is it? He’s been open about his lifestyle and his sexual behaviour. If it doesn’t trouble Bill, why should it trouble you?

I do sympathise with your concerns and in many ways I share them. But people have to be free to plough their own furrow. You say Ben makes your friend happy, despite the fact their relationship isn’t consummated. That surely counts for something.



The trouble with asking Bill to examine this man’s motives is that you’re basically asking him to question the entire basis of their relationship. He’s extremely unlikely to do that, and will almost certainly feel offended and patronised into the bargain. His life; his money.

You mean well and your concern genuinely does you credit. But you asked for my advice. It may sound harsh but after much reflection, here it is: keep schtum and yes, mind your own business.

