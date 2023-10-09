Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My distant brother named me as executor in his will – should I be annoyed?’

'We are not close: I wouldn’t dream of doing this to him' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

My elder brother, to whom I am not close and who lives abroad, recently announced that he’s named me as executor in his will. I said I wasn’t comfortable with this, and he rather sulkily said there was no one else he could trust. It’s not so much the hassle, though I fear all the legal stuff will be complicated, as the imposition.

As I say, we are not close: I wouldn’t dream of doing this to him. I can recuse myself through a legal process when the time comes, but I’d prefer to look him in the eye and have him accept that he was a little out of order here. But he is getting on, and I don’t hate him – should I agree for a quiet life, with the option of backing out later?

— Andrea, Wilts

Dear Andrea,

If you actively disliked your brother – and you assure me you don’t – or there was some huge outstanding issue between you (a dispute over family inheritance, for example), I could quite see why acting as executor in his will would feel inappropriate or even impossible to contemplate.

But you’re just a bit distant, that’s all. Personally, I believe that family brings with it certain almost automatic responsibilities. If your flesh and blood feels he can only turn to you to help manage his affairs after his death, frankly I think you should step up to the plate. Despite the distance between you, he trusts you. Trust is a gift; it’s a positive judgment. And I think you should be rather proud that your brother feels he can put his faith in you and only you.

As to the actual process – most people will attest to the fact that the role of executor is not that onerous. It’s the lawyers who do the legwork. You’re really there to oversee things as a sort of last backstop. You’re the rubber stamp, frankly. So I wouldn’t lose much sleep over that part of it.

My advice is to say yes, and mean it. It will give your brother peace of mind and I believe you will derive genuine satisfaction from knowing you’ve done the right thing. In a relationship with few positives, that’s something, surely?

