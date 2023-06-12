Dear Richard Madeley: 'How can I deal with my commuter train crush rejecting me?'

‘What should I do to preserve my peace of mind on the way to and from the office if she says “no”?’ - Getty Images

Dear Richard,

I’ve fallen for someone I see regularly on my commute. We talk easily and quite intimately about work and dating mishaps and the hour or so we spend together on the train flies by.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But I’ve never seen her outside the train or the London station we both commute to, and it feels like a weirdly big step to ask her to meet up outside that. I’m always awkward about asking women out and my strike rate isn’t great.

My response to any form of rejection has always just been to avoid that person. But that’s not really feasible in this case – it’s not a regular service and we both get on near the end of the line.

So I guess my question to you is not, ‘should I ask this woman out?’, because I know I should, or rather I want to; but ‘what should I do to preserve my peace of mind on the way to and from the office if she says “no”?’

— George, via email

Dear George,

I think this situation presents you with a golden opportunity.

And I’m not talking about the chance to go out with the woman of your dreams. I’m talking about the chance to face down your fear of rejection.

Fear of rejection cripples people. It prevents them from making leaps of faith, leaps into the dark, leaps of daring. ‘What if she says “no”? I don’t think I could take that kind of a rejection,’ is Marty McFly’s dad’s refrain in Back to the Future – he repeatedly backs away from asking lovely Lorraine to the high school prom.

But when he eventually does, all is well. Rejection is a part of life, George. It’s a risk we take in so many areas. I heard a fascinating programme on Radio 4 last month where a woman cured her near-phobia of rejection by deliberately exposing herself to it every day for a month.

Asking strangers for a hundred pounds. Asking a bus driver if she could ride for free. Taking her smartphone into a rival dealership and asking them to fix it for her.

It worked. She desensitised herself to rejection, to the point she now almost relishes it, and her newfound ability to handle it. I’m not proposing you do something similar (although it does sound fun!) but I am suggesting that fear of rejection is hobbling you unnecessarily. So what if this girl on the train turns you down?

What’s the big deal? Smile, say something like: ‘Well, no harm in asking. Let me know if you change your mind! I hope we can still be friends.’

And just pick up where you left off. So yes, ask her out, George. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. (Sorry, but sometimes a cliché speaks to an eternal truth.) And good luck!

You can find more reader dilemmas for Richard Madeley here or submit your own below.

More from Richard Madeley: ‘I want to bring a friendship to a close with minimum hurt’

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.