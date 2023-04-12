Dear Richard Madeley: Should I attempt to raise a family with my gay friend?

Our reader is keen on the idea of starting a family with a friend; but there's a catch - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

I’ve met the man I want to hopefully raise a family with. We get on like a house on fire, he understands me, we have similar tastes and we’ve talked idly about children (he’s keen on the idea too). There’s just one problem: he’s gay.

I know he loves me as a friend, and indeed he’s more tender and affectionate than most of the straight men I’ve been with. It sounds crazy but I think some kind of an ‘arrangement’ could work – he wouldn’t be jealous if I enjoyed the occasional hook-up, and says some of the most stable male couples he knows have flings with other people.

Part of me feels like I ought to want more, but I haven’t had much luck looking for that thus far, and the clock is ticking

if I want to conceive.

The trouble is, when I really dig down into it, I think I’d like something more from this guy. I’ve always known he didn’t like women, or rather liked them but didn’t want to go to bed with them, but I do find myself wishing things were different.

Is there any point pursuing this?

­— Leila, London SE10

Dear Leila,

Well, you’re asking me (and yourself) two entirely separate questions here: should you have a child – and a live-in partnership – with a gay friend? And should you harbour hopes that somehow you can develop a heterosexual relationship with him?

As I say, these are completely different issues. As to the first, I certainly don’t see why this man shouldn’t father your child. There are multiple precedents for such arrangements. Yes, they can be complicated, but not impossible. But it’s important you both go into it with your eyes wide open: you owe that to the child you both want to have together. Be honest with each other about your expectations and what you feel will and won’t work – not just for the two of you, but, eventually, the three of you.

Now to the second question. I’ll be honest, Leila: based on my own observed life experience, I think it highly unlikely that your gay friend will find a spark in your relationship that ignites a heterosexual passion – not impossible, but very unlikely.

So why not ask him? Ask him if he thinks he could ever see you as anything more than a wonderful friend and mother to his child?

Obviously, you both have a great deal of thinking to do. But in writing to me, you’ve shown that you understand that love can take many forms in many different relationships. I wish you nothing but happiness and fulfilment in yours.

