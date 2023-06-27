Dear Richard Madeley: ‘Should I accompany my husband to a music festival?’

'There’s a lot of amusement in our house at the idea of a 50-something chartered surveyor rocking out in a muddy field'

Dear Richard,

My husband has announced that he has won two tickets to a big three-day music festival late in August.

There’s a lot of amusement in our house at the idea of a 50-something chartered surveyor rocking out in a muddy field; yet I can tell that he’s quite keen on the idea.

However, camping out for two nights while listening to bands I have never heard of is not my idea of fun; our teenage son has flatly refused to go with his father (which my husband was rather hurt about); old reprobate friends are all otherwise occupied being middle-aged.

Going alone doesn’t sound much fun. So should I just buckle up and join him?

— Mari, via telegraph.co.uk

Dear Mari,

Oh dear! He’s a bit of a Johnny-no-mates, isn’t he? You’re right though – going alone won’t be a lot of fun. And I don’t blame him for being a bit upset by your son’s refusal to be his festival buddy – I would be too!

What’s the lad so bothered about? People of all ages rock up at festivals these days. Have a word with him; see if you can change his mind. Still, if he won’t go, he won’t go.

So, er, Mari, you can probably guess where this is leading. Yes, I do think you should buckle up and be your husband’s plus-one in a muddy field this August!

Throw money at the problem. Look into ‘glamping’ options near the site. At the very least, take a decent tent and blow-up mattresses, and as many home comforts as you can carry.

Lots of wine, obviously. Treat it as an adventure. You should come back with some great stories, some funny ones, and shared experiences you’ll probably remember and laugh about for years.

You might even make some new friends. Just go for it, Mari! And do let me know how you both get on – I’ll be fascinated to hear how it all went.

