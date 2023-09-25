Dear readers, when we’re wrong, we’ll tell you. This is one of those times

An open letter to our readers,

I’ve always thought this to be true: The people and the media hold a sacred trust. The relationship you have with what you read online and in the paper you may hold in your hand harks back to the formation of our nation. This is what secures that relationship: our values, our ethics, our transparency of what we get right and what we get wrong. It’s why we correct and clarify, and why we check our sources.

When we make mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly, accidentally or carelessly, we own up to it. And that is why I am writing this today. One of our Opinion writers acted unprofessionally in the midst of reporting a story. Toriano Porter, a writer at The Star since 2012, lost his temper and shouted at a potential source.

Sometime in late July or August, Porter spoke with the driver of a tow truck from Autobot Towing in Independence about a story he had been pursuing on improper towing. A heated argument began with Porter on a public street and the driver in the cab of the truck.

The towing company shared a video it said was taken during the argument by a “non-employee.” The video shows behavior that was completely unprofessional. Porter yelled and used profane words. When Porter believed he was threatened by the driver, he yelled back, taking off his hat and scarf, and approaching the truck as if ready for a fight. No fight ensued, but the argument went on, ending with the two men peacefully agreeing to disagree. The video lasted 4 minutes and 13 seconds.

Porter is passionate about his job and he has been a powerful voice in Kansas City on behalf of the common man, but no matter what concern or passions Porter felt in that moment, his actions were indefensible for a journalist. Escalating is never the answer. There was also a second argument with a different tow truck driver sometime during the same time period.

Also troubling is he failed to report the encounters to his supervisors, who first were made aware by Autobot, and then by Porter. Because of these actions, we believe there have to be consequences.

When his supervisors learned about his behavior, we decided he will no longer write about Autobot Towing. We also are taking other personnel actions.

Autobot has contested the facts of our reporting. We investigated the three stories published, including an examination of documentation recently provided by Autobot, and have found only one small inaccuracy. One story referenced an outdated Missouri law, which we have corrected.

Acting unprofessionally while reporting is a serious offense and violates three sections of the McClatchy News Ethics Code: conflicts of interest, duty to readers and standards for Opinion journalists.

Porter responded to the incident: “My behavior during recent interactions with tow truck drivers in Kansas City was unprofessional. I violated company policy, standards and ethics and must be held accountable and responsible for my behavior. I apologize to my Star colleagues and editors. To our readers, I am extremely remorseful. To the young folks who follow my work, I failed you and that hurts. You deserve better. And to my family, I am sorry to have let you all down.

“Star readers, I will be back with a renewed energy and focus. I remain committed to shining a light on public corruption and being a voice for the voiceless.”

Porter’s promise is the bedrock of our mission at The Star and McClatchy Media. I look forward to his return and I hope you return to reading his columns as well.