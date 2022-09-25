Dear Parents, This Is Where Your Expensive Nursery Fees Are Going

Natasha Hinde
·8 min read
(Photo: Tanja Ivanova via Getty Images)
(Photo: Tanja Ivanova via Getty Images)

(Photo: Tanja Ivanova via Getty Images)

Nursery staff aren’t paid that much, yet childcare fees are crippling parents – so what’s going on?

The reality is that there are plenty of hidden costs involved in running a nursery which many of us don’t think about – and with the cost of living rising, it’s about to get a whole lot worse.

Nurseries, like any bricks-and-mortar business, have to pay all the usual overheads you’d expect like rent or mortgage payments, buildings insurance, business rates, gas, electricity, water, and council tax – not to mention staff salaries.

But because they care for children, there are other hidden costs, like regulatory expenses. We’re talking DBS checks, annual Ofsted and ICO fees and insurance costs – as well as training costs in mandatory areas such as first aid, food safety and child safeguarding.

Then there’s the price of supplying food and drink, nappies and wipes, cleaning materials and first aid supplies, and all those obvious things a parent would expect from a nursery like toys, arts and crafts, and outings. The list goes on.

As Neil Leitch, CEO of the Early Years Alliance, tells HuffPost UK: “The delivery of not just affordable childcare, but high-quality early education, doesn’t come cheap.”

Park Lane Nursery in Peterborough – which forms part of the Park Lane Primary School – currently cares for 54 children, aged between two and four years old.

The nursery is lucky in some respects as it is merged with a school so lots of its costs are shared. However total outgoings – including staff salaries, which take up the bulk of the budget at £121,911 – are still just shy of £150,000 a year.

The average salary of a UK nursery worker is £21,000 according to Totaljobs. Nursery nurses can be paid anything between £18,000 and £25,000 depending on where they’re based, and nursery managers between £30,000 and £45,000.

Of the 54 children at Park Lane Nursery, 19 are two-year-olds and 35 are three-year-olds. Based on the set amount of government-funded free childcare, eight are entitled to 15 hours (per week) of funded care for two-year-olds. All 35 three-year-olds are entitled to 15 hours (per week) of funded care, and 16 of these are also entitled to 30 hours (per week) of funded care for three- and four-year-olds.

These ‘free’ hours are funded by the local authority, which pays the nursery £5.66 per hour for funding free places for two-year-olds and £4.30 per hour for funding places for three- and four-year olds.

Normal nursery fees are £15 ‘per session’ – which is either three hours in the morning, or three hours in the afternoon. That equates to £5 an hour.

The free hours funding is a bone of contention for some nurseries, as many would – and do – argue it’s not enough.

The support is only for the provision of childcare and does not cover the cost of meals, consumables or additional services. This is why some parents will be charged extra by nurseries on top of their free hours.

Carrie Clare, executive head of Park Lane Primary School and Nursery, says the nursery is a not-for-profit and they’re currently breaking even: “So far the cost of living crisis hasn’t impacted us, but we expect it will do.”

She also notes that as they are a nursery within a school, their costs “are probably less than a private nursery” and believes more government funding is needed to help childcare settings stay afloat.

(Photo: sturti via Getty Images)
(Photo: sturti via Getty Images)

(Photo: sturti via Getty Images)

For many other providers, it’s not unusual to make a loss each month. A survey by the Early Years Alliance in March this year found that for 86% of childcare settings, funding for the three- and four-year-old early entitlement scheme does not cover the cost of delivering places – with around a third (30%) of providers operating at a loss.

Like many businesses, childcare settings are bracing themselves for a tough – and expensive – winter. As are parents, who already face some of the most expensive childcare costs among leading economies, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In fact, the TUC has warned that the cost of early years care for a child under two could rise to £2,000 a month by 2026.

In July, the UK government set out new plans to “ensure high-quality and affordable childcare is accessible to all” by opening up the childminder market and proposing to change staff-to-child ratios so that a nursery staff member can look after up to five two-year-olds (rather than the current allowance of four).

Most recently, in this week’s mini-budget, Kwasi Kwarteng,Chancellor of the Exchequer, confirmed the government will bring forward reforms to improve parents’ access to affordable, flexible childcare, but with little detail of how he plans to do that. The government confirmed more will be shared in due course.

But those working in the industry – which is already facing extreme recruitment and retention challenges – say piling on further stress to nursery staff through staff-to-child ratios isn’t the answer.

In October 2021, a survey revealed more than eight in 10 settings were finding it difficult to recruit staff and over a third of respondents were actively considering leaving the sector. What’s more, one in six said staffing shortages were likely to force their setting to close permanently within the year.

(Photo: fhm via Getty Images)
(Photo: fhm via Getty Images)

(Photo: fhm via Getty Images)

Neil Leitch of the Early Years Alliance, says that while childcare settings spend the majority of their income on staff wages, “years of government underfunding has meant that many educators are on little more than the national living or minimum wage”. As such, people are leaving the industry for better-paid positions in sectors such as retail and hospitality, he adds.

Ros Marshall, the managing director of nationwide nursery chain, Bright Horizons UK, tells HuffPost UK that nurseries have to invest heavily in their people, training, premises and other resources.

“At the moment, however, there is a shortage of qualified staff across the sector,” says Marshall. “We recognise the cost of living crisis is affecting many people. But putting additional burdens unreasonably on nurseries doesn’t help – if anything, it will make the sector’s recruitment problem worse.”

Helen Donohoe, policy advisor at the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years, says that in addition to recruitment and retention, other issues are swirling around in the background for the childcare sector.

The government recently announced support with rising energy prices, which will give settings some breathing space in the short-term, but “it does not go far enough to address all the other challenges they face,” says Donohoe.

Many providers are having to make swaps to cheaper food supplies, cut back on resources and activities for the children in the care, and let go of staff whose wages and training they can’t afford, she adds.

“Nurseries, like other types of early years and childcare provider form part of the critical infrastructure in our communities and set children up for the best start in life,” she continues.

“It is time we saw government acknowledge this through the meaningful investment that the sector needs. Central to this will be increasing the hourly rate paid to providers to provide ‘free’ childcare places to reflect the true cost of delivering that offer.”

At last October’s spending review the government announced additional funding for early years entitlements, so local authorities can increase hourly rates paid to childcare providers.

But Donohoe says her membership body is “concerned” the situation will only worsen over the coming months – and that without a government strategy to ensure the future sustainability of the sector, the sector “will continue to see preventable closures of valuable services for families and practitioners leaving for better paid jobs elsewhere.”

The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022, according to figures from Ofsted.

Other ways to ease the burden could be support for energy bills after the initial government relief period ends, as well as exempting eligible early years settings from paying business rates, as is already the case in Scotland and Wales.

HuffPost UK put all these suggestions to a government spokesperson, who insisted that “improving parents’ access to affordable, flexible childcare is a government priority”.

They said: “We have spent more than £4bn in each of the past five years to support families with the cost of childcare. The number of childcare places available remains stable, as it has since 2015, and thousands of parents are benefitting from this support.”

The spokesperson added that the government is “investing millions in better training for staff working with pre-school children”, has set out plans to help providers run their businesses more flexibly, and is offering further support for non-domestic energy users, including early years providers.

But Leitch says that without realistic long-term government funding, running childcare businesses efficiently is “fast-becoming an impossibility”.

“The government simply must properly fund the early years sector if settings are to be financially viable throughout the current cost-of-living crisis and beyond,” says Leitch. “Anything less is likely to be little more than a sticking plaster.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to entry-level contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is expected to play his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs this upcoming season/ He led Hamilton's rookie defenceman in scoring last season with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) while posting a plus-25 defensive rating. The Senators selected Donovan, from Richmond, Ont., in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft. “We’ve been impr

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a