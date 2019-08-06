Dear Mama: PFL heavyweight Kelvin Tiller aiming to win $1 million, with mom by his side

Kelvin Tiller had just made Muhammed DeReese tap out to a kimura in the first round of their fight and his mother, Patricia Rains, couldn’t contain her excitement.

She threw her hands up in the air, broke out into a dance and even joined her son in the cage. During his post-fight interview, she celebrated with him further.

Tiller, who’s affectionately nicknamed “The Mama’s Boy,” loved every second of it.

“It was beautiful,” he told Sporting News about seeing his mom celebrate his — their — victory back at the Professional Fighters League 3 event in June. “It was a beautiful thing to see.”

If it wasn’t for Rains, Tiller wouldn’t have been able to make his fights in different parts of the country as he came up in the amateur ranks — or have a good fighting mentality, period.

“My mama raised me to be tough,” he said. “My mom told me, ‘If someone hits you, hit them back.’ But she also told her son that, ‘This is not our reality forever. We’ll figure it out one day.’

“We started this journey 11 years ago,” he said. “We used to scrape up gas money and she used to help us get the cars fixed to make the trips (to different fights). I had 12 amateur fights. She’s been there supporting for every single event — from when I was not even making a penny to where we are now in the PFL, fighting for a $1 million.”

Tiller will continue that quest on Thursday when he faces Denis Goltsov in the PFL 6 main event at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., live on ESPN+. The No. 1 seed in the heavyweight playoffs is on the line. Once again, his mom will be in attendance watching keenly.

But there were times growing up when Rains wasn’t there to keep a watchful eye over her son or his three older sisters in their one-bedroom apartment — “she just worked, worked, worked, worked.”

“We used to eat Ramen noodles for days, we were so poor,” Tiller said.

Tiller became hardened during that period, having been exposed to some harsh realities of the streets. He contributed to them as well.

“I’ve seen shootouts at 9-, 10-years-old. I’ve seen people get shot in front of me when I was 11, 12 years old,” Tiller said. “Eventually, I had to start carrying a gun at the age of 14. I was in shootouts at the age of 14. I was selling dope at the age of 14 — in school, my ninth-grade year.”

Amid the bedlam, Tiller took up mixed martial arts under local trainer Shannon Woodward. Eventually, his growing love for mixed martial arts took him off the streets as he poured all his focus into the craft. He turned professional in September 2011, participating in stints with different promotions, including Bellator for two fights in 2012 and the PFL, starting last year.

Still, just because he chose MMA doesn’t mean Tiller and his family are removed from that environment.

“I was around a lot of violence in my life and to make it here … I try to explain to people that to fight for me is probably the easiest thing for me — win or lose,” he said. “Just in the neighborhood that I stay in now in Kansas City, Kan., there were three homicides in the apartment complexes in the last three weeks, I believe. That’s the environment I still live in. The fight is always the easiest part for me because I have to come back to reality. At any given moment, there’s a shootout where I’m at.

"The real fight for me is not in the cage. The real fight for me is outside the cage in my everyday life.”

Like the inaugural PFL season last year, this season's playoffs will crown a $1 million winner in each division. Tiller would like nothing more than another convincing victory to close out his regular season and prepare for the heavyweight playoffs, set to begin on Halloween at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. He made it to the quarterfinals last year.

Himself a father of six, Tiller fully acknowledges that to run the table in the playoffs and win the tournament would be life-changing. He told SN that, if he's successful, he'd like to apply the money toward his existing lawn care business and to open a barbershop and gym in Kansas City. The latter would possibly help other kids in the area fall in love with MMA. Just like he did.

Considering Rains' jubilant reaction over Tiller's PFL Season 2-opening victory, just imagine the mother-son turnup that will spark if he wins it all.

"I’ll be doing a lot of crying on national television," Tiller said. "I’m telling you that now, so don’t make fun of me."