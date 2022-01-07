Dear Doc Announces Stellar 2021 With Plans for More Growth in 2022

·2 min read

Company is expanding, including a new locationand over 1,000 new clients to its platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Dear Doc is pleased to announce exponential growth in 2021, with eyes set for the new year in further company expansion, including being housed in a new location, in 2022.

Dear Doc, the cloud-based healthcare practice growth platform, turned in a stellar 2021, having expanded in serving 1,500 clients to 2,500, nationwide. The startup has vastly improved the medical sector to help doctors compete in what is fastly becoming a digitalized environment. The forward-thinking company helps practices integrate its technology and then propel it to the next level. Founded by Joe Brown, the company has revolutionized how patients can interact with their primary healthcare professionals, with a modernized spin.

Healthcare providers which utilize Dear Doc, thanks to its artificial intelligence chatbot on their websites, have discovered new and personalized ways to interact with patients and improve engagement with them as well. Additionally, the company's team of expert web developers also optimizes clients' websites to become more aesthetically pleasing and visually appealing to patients.

Dear Doc currently sports a 5-Star review generator, ensuring optimal site traffic. In fact, patients are encouraged to leave reviews in being sent emails and text messages. Statistics show that 88% of patients are fond of online reviews, as much as they would be on personal recommendation.

Dear Doc, which has a new location in the Financial District, at 80 Nassau St. #4B, New York, NY 10038. Touted as one of the Best Places to Work in New York, the company is also currently hiring for multiple roles.

Take charge of growing patients, retaining patients, and increasing business efficiencies with all that Dear Doc has to offer by scheduling a free consultation at http://go.getdeardoc.com/web-consultation

About Dear Doc

Dear Doc is a Practice Growth Platform that helps doctors get more patients, retain their patients, and increase business efficiencies through artificial intelligence. They have won "Best Places to Work in 2020" from Built in NYC and were featured in Business Insider, among others. For more information on how to grow your practice, please visit https://www.getdeardoc.com/

Media Contact

Cheyenne Kolosky
cheyenne@getdeardoc.com
+1 646-751-8317
75 Broad St., Unit 1010
New York, NY

SOURCE: Dear Doc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681376/Dear-Doc-Announces-Stellar-2021-With-Plans-for-More-Growth-in-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Herbert, Roberts propel Chargers back into playoff position

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score, and the Los Angeles Chargers moved back into an AFC playoff spot with a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Los Angeles (9-7) is in the final wild-card spot but needs a win at Las Vegas next week to wrap up its first postseason berth since 2018. The Colts, Chargers and Raiders all have the same record, but the Chargers curr

  • 'Samboni' makes for smooth skating in the Gatineau Hills

    Every pond hockey hero knows a backyard ice surface can be treacherous due to various bumps and ruts. Sam Seymour of Chelsea, Que., probably knows this more than anyone as he and his family have been maintaining a pond rink in a Gatineau Park clearing for the past 23 years. But this past summer a 60-gallon hot water tank left out at the curb of his neighbour's house gave Seymour an idea to make rink maintenance — and skating — a little easier. "My wife thought I was crazy hauling down a hot wate