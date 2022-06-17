Dear Dad: Matt Rhule, Vi Lyles and readers pen odes to their dads this Father’s Day.

Father's Day 2022

Some say the art of writing letters is lost in this digital age of texting and short messages. Notable Charlotteans and readers of The Charlotte Observer might be the exception to that rule. The Observer asked a couple Charlotte leaders and any reader who wanted to reflect on what their fathers mean to them, and what makes them unique.

The responses were touching, poignant and heartfelt.

Vi Lyles, Charlotte mayor

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks with the media about funds allocated for the city’s Racial Equity Initiative at the Foundation for the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Family values and faith. That’s what comes to mind when Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles thinks of her father, Robert L. Taylor, Sr.

An inspiration to his daughter’s political career, Taylor grew up in the segregated South. After fighting in World War II, he built houses in Fort Jackson in South Carolina, despite being forbidden to buy one himself under the G.I. Bill.

Lyles has fond memories of her father. He called her his “little gal” and read the newspaper to her.

“He supported a family of six kids and was the love of my mother’s life,” Lyles said. “My father was a role model that I can never forget.”

Taylor’s legacy lives on today through a third-generation, Black-owned business that he and Lyles’s grandfather and uncle founded. Her brothers run it today.

In her words:

“My father was a Black man growing up in the segregated South. He had gone to the war and come back. He wasn’t able to get a college degree ‘cause the GI Bill didn’t allow it. He wasn’t able to buy a house because the GI Bill didn’t allow it. But he was provided the opportunity for job preference on federal properties. And so he went to Fort Jackson and began to do what he did as a soldier. He built roads and he built housing. He supported a family of six kids and was the love of my mother’s life. My father was a role model that I can never forget. We lost him early and that made an impact on all of my family. My brothers today operate a third-generation, African American-owned business that my father and my uncle and my grandfather founded. I’m proud of them and I’m proud to be a part of that family because he was just so important and so industrious and understood family values and faith and that’s what my dad reminds me of.”

— Genna Contino

Matt Rhule, Panthers head coach

The father of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Denny Rhule, is a former minister.

Matt Rhule’s father, Denny, is a minister and a former high school coach and physical education teacher.

“I think my dad has always given me unconditional love, but also guidance and high standards. I’ve never seen my mother and father argue in my life. I saw from a very young age a true example of giving to others, whether it was him as a teacher, whether it was him as a minister, whether it was him as a youth counselor. He always gave to others. He always puts others first. He showed me what a relationship with the Lord should look like and he showed me what it meant to be a great father and a great husband. So I really have no excuses not to do the same because I’ve seen it my whole life.”

His father’s influence on his life:

“I think the fact that he is always, in life, put his faith and then his family above everything else. There’s not a day in my life where I wasn’t sure if I was loved and cared for. I think about young people nowadays and all the things they are going through, the greatest gift you can probably give them is that they know that they are loved, and they have a purpose greater than being successful. That all came from my mother and my father, it’s influenced me in everything I do.”

— Jonathan M. Alexander

‘I miss you, Daddy’

I have been told it gets easier. The only thing easier is keeping down the pain.

You are more than my dad, you are the “guy” who taught me to bake and lay ceramic tile. You taught me to see and put up wallpaper and install wall-to-wall carpet. You were my driver’s ed teacher who showed driving was more than turning a key and stepping on the gas, it is changing a flat, changing oil and wiper blades and replacing spark plugs. And when I had that accident, I called the coal mine to tell you, not my mother.

You showed my how to be kind and help others. To reach out to people and never told my secrets. You loved me and I love you twice as much, trying to make up for my twin who passed as a baby.

My children call you Hanko, as your name is Hank.

You are so proud of them and how they have succeeded as human beings — wonderful spouses and children.

When you passed, Mrs. Thompson at the funeral home, told me a story. That at my twin’s funeral, you carried his casket to the grave and told her it would be the last time you would carry your son.

You never had your own home because you agreed to live with your wife’s family. You remodeled that house even though it wasn’t your own. And you ended up only owning your gravesite.

I miss you, Daddy. Four decades have not dimmed my love. And I have tried to teach my children all that you taught me. Until we meet in God’s house.

— Reta Berman, reader

‘Dad ... believed I could’’

Catherine El-Khouri and her father.

“Who is that shy girl in the corner?” My father was only in the U.S. for a family funeral with every intention of returning to Lebanon when he spotted his soulmate, Rose Mary, across the room in 1949. Within a year they were married, settled in Minneapolis and starting a family. I, now at 61, am the youngest of their seven, the last four born and raised in beautiful WNC after a move down South. Dad had five girls and never let us believe there was anything beyond our reach. I have countless memories of time with Dad ... teaching me to golf, fix a flat, run the register and balance the books at our family department store. He embraced his new country with fervor and once pulled me out of school to drive two hours for a presidential stump speech.

We spent many Sunday afternoons on the golf course and I still cherish the feeling riding into the clubhouse chatting about our round as the sun set over the 18th. This man, fluent in three languages, vibrant, dynamic, amazingly intelligent and centered on faith, family and community was robbed from us by Alzheimer’s in 2012. I have been practicing public service law now for 35 years because Dad not only believed I could, but demanded I find a passion that allowed me to give back. “You do God’s work,” he would say. I was proud to follow his lead.

— Catherine El-Khouri, reader







‘Many used your wisdom’

Dear Dad,

You always said that you did not want your ministry to be a burden to your children. Well, it was not. In fact, it became a real asset. Other parents wanted their children to associate with the preacher’s kid. They erroneously thought that would keep their child out of trouble. I was proud of your ministry then and even more so today. You were well-respected in the community and took on issues that others would not tackle.

We lived a fairly humble life compared with our neighbors. You kept it that way to ensure no stain or gossip would befall you or your family. You practiced and preached what you saw the Christian life required. I remember one Father’s Day sermon you urged your church members to spend time with their children. I realized then that our weekly late afternoon adventures target practicing with that 22 rifle or fishing in our ragtag 14-foot boat were fulfilling your instructions to your congregation.

Now we sometimes laugh about your South Carolina diction while living in sophisticated Miami, Florida next to the University. However, you spoke the truth never wavering on controversial subjects and people listened. Looking back, I see that many used your wisdom. The three sisters and I benefited from that just as members of your congregation were blessed.

Remembering the good ride, I miss you.

— John D. Henderson Jr., reader

‘I am so proud of the man you are’

Dear Dad,

I am so grateful that you’re my dad! You are always there for me and Cooper; you believe in me and everything I do. Thank you for always putting us first. Some of my favorite childhood memories are spending weekends with you, going to Lineberger Park or Schiele Museum.

I am so proud of the man you are. You overcame something that not many people are strong enough to do. You always provide for your family and make sure everything is taken care of for all of us. I’m so glad that Cooper has you to look up to. I hope you have an amazing Father’s Day (even though I am not currently there, I will be on Monday!). I love you!!

Love,

Erica aka Shnooks

— Erica Lee, reader

’He was the smartest man I ever knew’

SIMPLY, MY DAD

I have fond memories of my late father, who would be 104 years old now.

First, he was the smartest man I ever knew. He understood how things worked, and he could fix anything. With only a high school education, Dad was a brilliant mathematician, and he could engineer anything. The most impressive thing he ever made was a wood-turning lathe, created from “stuff” he had around the barn. The lathe worked too! I still have the wooden candlesticks and vases he turned for me. However, even with a brilliant mind, he was modest and enjoyed using his skills to help others.

Second, he had a strong work ethic. Most of his life, he held two jobs. He farmed small acreage that he bought when I was young. In addition, he worked in a factory for many years until the factory closed. Late in life, he worked with my brother who was a plumber. Dad just couldn’t sit down and do nothing!

When he was 80 years old, my Dad’s ladder was confiscated by my brother because Dad insisted on climbing on the roof of his two-story house “to inspect the roof.”

Despite having lost his father to an accident at a very young age and growing up poor, Dad was kind and never complained about his lot in life. He just did the best job he could do in whatever he attempted.

He is the man who inspired me to find a wonderful husband who—you guessed it—“is just like my father,” a good and decent man.

— Carol Baxter, reader

’I realize how blessed I was’

Johnie Paul Covington and Jacqueline Crowder.

Johnie Paul Covington

As I think about my dad, I realize how blessed I was to have a wonderful father. He was a man of great faith and wisdom. He loved the Lord and his family.

He was a father who put the needs of his family and others before his own. He had a gentle, kind, and loving spirit. During his lifetime, he worked two jobs for 29 years to provide a home and good life for all 10 of his children. He never complained.

Even when he was stricken with dementia and cancer, he never complained. He forgot the names of people and places but never forgot scriptures and poems. Often times, he would quote scriptures and rejoice to gospel music.

He was a veteran who served in the Navy during World War II.

On Sept. 3, 2014 he had a massive stroke and went home to glory on Sept. 17, 2014. I thank God for the 59 years that he granted my father to be a part of my life. I absolutely love my father!

— Jacqueline Crowder, reader

‘He means the whole world to me’

My Dad was Clarence Brevard Neal, Jr.

What makes him so special and unique?

Clarence Brevard Neal had three daughters. He and my mother educated all three. He was quiet, calm and very strict but he only let us do what my mother had said. He struggled to meet the tuition for two of us because we were in school at the same time (I at Johnson C. Smith and my sister at Lincoln School of Nursing), and five later another daughter at Bennett. He was leader in the church. My dad had five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. With his grandchildren he stressed the important of tithing in the church.

I am glad he was my dad because he was an example of how I should be treated by men and what I should look for in a husband to be the father of my children.

He means the whole world to me. I am who I am because of him and my mother ( 38 years classroom teacher for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, author and writer.)—(Joanna Dowling, 46 years registered nurse, New York) (Shirley Carter Kennedy— 20 years social worker, Rock Hill).

— Mary Anna Neal Bradley, reader

‘You were always there’

For Paul Walker

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I love you so much. You are always there when I need advice, a laugh, or a hug. I enjoy spending time together whether we’re talking or just being together. You’re compassionate, funny, and kind. You have made a difference in so many lives and have helped me become the person I am today. I am so glad that you’re my dad. Love you!

— Abby Walker, reader