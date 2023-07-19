Dear Bookseller: 'Garlic and the Vampire' will keep your college freshman young at heart

This week in Dear Bookseller, the well-read wizards at The Novel Neighbor in St. Louis help a nervous college freshman find books that keep a reader feeling young at heart.

Dear Bookseller,

I am an incoming freshman in college, which means I'm leaving my whole childhood behind and beginning to be an ADULT. I am very queer and young at heart. I am looking for books (or graphic novels) that will keep me company in my new college environment and make me feel connected to my childlike self as I move into the next phase of my life.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Best,

Lucy W.

"Garlic and the Vampire," by Bree Paulsen.

Dear Lucy,

Congratulations on entering your freshman year of college! Getting older doesn’t mean growing up, and we have plenty of book recommendations to embrace your childlike sense of wonder.

“Garlic and the Vampire” by Bree Paulsen is a graphic novel aimed at readers age 8-12, but can be enjoyed by everyone. In this story, a friendly forest witch has enchanted her vegetable patch so all of her vegetables have come to life and formed a vegetable village. But when the village gets word that a vampire has moved nearby, little anxious Garlic must summon all of her courage to confront him –– she’s the obvious choice, being garlic and all.

This graphic novel couldn’t be cozier –– it’s going to be your new comfort read. And the sequel, “Garlic and the Witch” is just as good!

"Sir Callie and the Champions of Helston," by Esme Symes-Smith.

Meet your new favorite trio of heroes in “Sir Callie and the Champions of Helston” by Esme Symes-Smith, a rollicking medieval middle-grade fantasy adventure starring a nonbinary knight.

Callie and their friends discover gender and identity while having sword fights and running from dragons. This book is all heart –– big and bold and brave. This is the perfect book to bring to college because it’s all about journeying to new places and remaining true to yourself while doing it.

“Miss Meteor” by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore is a heartwarming story about loving yourself despite what anyone else thinks and imagining a better future.

The Miss Meteor beauty pageant has notoriously never had a winner who looks like Lita or her ex-best friend, Chicky. But in this story, they are trying to pull off an underdog story for the history books. This book has multiple kinds of queer representation and lots of beauty pageant shenanigans. We want you to pick this book up if your freshman year ever makes you wonder if you are enough. Hint: the answer is a big ol’ YES.

"Miss Meteor," by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore.

Pack these books away and save them for the right moment, we think they’ll make perfect additions to your freshman year. Good luck in school and let us know if you need another pick-me-up. We’ll be here for you!

Best,

The Novel Neighbor

In the mood for a good book but don't know what title to pick? The Novel Neighbor is here to help.

The independently owned and operated bookstore in St. Louis puts its well-read booksellers' expertise to the test with their popular Mystery Box program. Readers write in, sharing details about the kinds of books they're looking for, sharing biographical details and personal tastes to help find the right match.

To order your own Mystery Box, visit thenovelneighbor.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Book recommendations to keep your college freshman young at heart