Dear Black Love: Brea & Mariah Share ‘Eternal Love’

On this episode of Dear, Black Love we watch newly married couple, Brea and Mariah, share their modern love story. From meeting their freshman year at Yale, they fell in love after graduation. After overcoming challenges from religious families and a long distance relationship this episode truly shows you how love can conquer almost anything. Watch below:

