Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results for Saturday, November 7 will be declared at 4 PM. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the result on lotterysambadresult.in. Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is one of the weekly lottery results drawn by West Bengal State Lottery Department. The first prize winner gets a sum of Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize is of Rs 9,000, followed by the third which is Rs 500. Those who win the fourth and fifth prize get Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize which is of Rs 1000.

Once the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results for November 7 are out, this is how you can check it:

Step 1: Go to a browser of your choice and log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads 'Lottery Sambad Result 07.11.2020 'Dear Bangasree Damodar’. On finding this option, click on it

Step 3: The results of the lottery will appear on the new page

Step 4: Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket number with the ones that are given in the list. If your number matches with any of the numbers in the list, then you have won the prize

The people who win the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will need to keep the following points in mind:

1. The winners will have to present the winning ticket along with a valid ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. It must be noted that this process can only be initiated within 30 days from the date result

2. Once the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office it will be verified for authenticity.

3. After the verification process is done the winner can take home the prize money. The winning amount will be credited after the deduction of taxes.

There are seven different types of lottery for each day of the week. Here is a quick look at the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati