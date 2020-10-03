Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery at 4 pm today. The results of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery fetches Rs 50 lakh. Winners of the second and third prizes get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery are worth Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

A single ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery costs Rs 6. The lottery department holds draws for a lottery daily.

How to check results of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery

Step 1: Google lottery sambad or enter the url lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4 PM option for Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery

Step 3: The result of the lottery will display on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is printed in the result

Those who win will have to claim the prize within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The winners will be required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to receive the prize money. At the office, they will have to surrender their ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for verification.

Officials responsible for carrying out the verification process at the West Bengal Gazette office will confirm the identity of the claimants. It is done to ensure that no fraudulent person take away the money in the name of genuine winner.

Besides, the prize money will be disbursed after the deduction of taxes. It means that if the winning amount comes under any tax slab, then it will be provided after tax deduction. If the amount is outside the ambit of tax, it will be disbursed without any reductions.

The names of the daily lotteries for which the department holds draw are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.