Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results to be Announced Today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department is going to announce the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery today at 4 pm. Those who have bought the tickets of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check results at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

The first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while winners of the second and third prizes take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth and fifth prizes fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

[q]How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results[/q]

[ans]Step 1: In the search box of Google, write lottery sambad

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, select the option mentioning “4 PM”

Step 3: You can view the result on the screen

Step 4: Match the numbers given in the result with your ticket number[/ans]

Prize money must be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of the results. Those who have won any prize will be required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to receive the winning amount. They will have to furnish the ticket and a valid ID proof at the office while claiming the prize money. The ticket and ID proof will be verified to ensure that the claimant is an authentic person. This step is required to stop frauds from taking place.

After the verification process is completed, the money will be disbursed. People should also note that if the winning amount comes under the tax bracket, then money will be given after deduction of tax. In case, it does not fall in the tax slab, the exact amount will be provided.

A single ticket of the lottery can be purchased for Rs 6. The lottery department holds draws for these daily lotteries: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.