DEAPcoin, The Native Token of the Digital Entertainment Asset Ecosystem Lists on Gate.io

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) is announcing that its native DEAPcoin is listed on Gate.io - one of the leading crypto exchanges.

The DEAPcoin, listed as ticker code "DEP", is the native token of the DEA ecosystem. This includes PlayMining, a platform of Metaverse and games, which reward its users for playing, while raising funds, and its NFT Marketplace for buying and selling in-game NFT assets.

The DEP token addition to Gate.io follows the token's listing on BITPOINT, BITTREX GLOBAL, INDODAX, OKX, BITGLOBAL, Bitrue, and DIGIFINEX. The unique feature of listing on Gate.io is that the community members vote on the tokens that they want to be listed. When over 10 million votes are collected for a specific asset, they are then added to the exchange, Gate.io currently features in the top 10 most popular exchanges with a 24-hour trading volume of over $3 billion.

The start date for the listing will take place from 18th February. Gate.io will offer trading on the following pairs: DEP/USDT, DEP/ETH

Statistics show that many gamers are moving over from traditional gaming platforms where they need to pay to play to the blockchain-based gaming model, which allows them to earn by participating and engaging in gameplay. The Play to Earn model has seen an explosive rise in popularity and in-game NFTs now account for over 20% of the total NFT trading volume.

This news comes on the back of DEA's recent funding announcement where the Singapore-based blockchain company has raised over $12million.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the leading crypto exchanges in China, founded in 2013. It is operated by Gate Technology Inc. and offers efficient trading and instant deposit and withdrawal services with cutting-edge technology, while comprehensively protecting user funds through both centralized and decentralized systems. Another unique feature of Gate.io is that the tokens to be listed are determined by user votes. When a token receives more than 10 million votes as a result of user voting, it will be listed on Gate.io's trading list. Gate.io is one of the world's top 10 exchanges for crypto assets, with a trading volume of over $3 billion per day.

More information about Gate.io can be found on its official website.

About DEAPcoin (DEP)

DEAPcoin is a utility token that is distributed on DEA's GameFi platform, PlayMining, and can be traded for NFTs. PlayMining was launched on May 26, 2020 and as of January 2022, PlayMining has over 2.3 million users in 100 countries around the world.

DEAPcoin is the first Play to Earn token to be distributed in Japan, and PlayMining is leading the global GameFi market as the world's first Play to Earn token economy.

More information about DEAPcoin can be found in the white paper.



About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA)

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and has developed the JobTribes Play-to-Earn game and the NFT Marketplace by DEP (to be renamed as "PlayMining NFT" on February 22, 2022). By utilizing blockchain technology, we aim to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naoto Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi Platform Business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

Hideaki Kurihara：kurihara@dea.sg

Honami Soeda：soeda@dea.sg

