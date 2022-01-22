DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Tony DeAngelo (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    1/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Tony DeAngelo (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles with New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    2/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles with New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo, right, congratulates teammate Vincent Trocheck (16) on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    3/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo, right, congratulates teammate Vincent Trocheck (16) on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) shoots at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    4/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) shoots at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • New York Rangers' Dryden Hunt (29) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    5/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    New York Rangers' Dryden Hunt (29) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Josh Leivo (41) battles for the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Kevin Rooney (17) in front of Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    6/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Josh Leivo (41) battles for the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Kevin Rooney (17) in front of Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) jams the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    7/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) jams the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) congratulates teammate Sebastian Aho (20) on his goal with New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    8/8

    Rangers Hurricanes Hockey

    Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) congratulates teammate Sebastian Aho (20) on his goal with New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Tony DeAngelo (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles with New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo, right, congratulates teammate Vincent Trocheck (16) on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) shoots at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
New York Rangers' Dryden Hunt (29) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Josh Leivo (41) battles for the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Kevin Rooney (17) in front of Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) jams the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) congratulates teammate Sebastian Aho (20) on his goal with New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOB SUTTON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Rangers
    New York Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tony DeAngelo
    Tony DeAngelo
    American ice hockey player
  • Chris Kreider
    Chris Kreider
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jesper Fast
    Jesper Fast
    Swedish ice hockey player
  • Vincent Trocheck
    Vincent Trocheck
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Friday night.

Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast — another former Ranger — and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece, and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots in Carolina's third straight win.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each had a power-play goal and an assist for the Rangers. Greg McKegg, an ex-Hurricanes player, got his first goal of the season. Alexander Georgiev, playing for the first time in more than a week, made 29 saves.

Since they were shut out for the first time this season Jan. 13 by Columbus, the Hurricanes have totaled 17 goals in three games. That matches the team’s best goal production in a three-game span this season.

Trocheck redirected DeAngelo’s delivery from inside the blue line off the post on the game’s first power play on the way to a 3-0 lead by early in the second period.

But Kreider and McKegg drew New York to 5-3 with goals just 74 seconds apart in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third period.

NOT SO SPECIAL

The Hurricanes had gone 11 consecutive games without giving up a power-play goal until Tuesday night at Boston. Now they’ve given up three across two games. New York became just the second team with more than one power-play tally in a game against Carolina this season.

ROSTER WATCH

Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook is on the COVID-19 protocol list. He missed more than a month with an injury before returning for two games prior to this latest development.

The Rangers’ scratches included right wing Julien Gauthier, a former first-round draft pick of the Hurricanes. He’s without a point in his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Saturday night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

    The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along. Investigators meanwhile announced that Laundrie, 23, had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August, according to a statement released by the FBI in Denver.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.