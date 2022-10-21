DeAndre Hopkins, defense lead Arizona Cardinals to home victory against New Orleans Saints

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals finally won at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints, 42-31, on Thursday night to snap an eight-game losing streak at home. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 204 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Arizona called a timeout with 2:32 on the clock in the second quarter down 14-6. Everything went right for the Cardinals inside their home stadium the next two and half minutes.

Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram scored a two-yard touchdown on the first play after the timeout. Then Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw pick-sixes on consecutive drives that changed the game. The Cardinals flew out to a 28-14 lead in the first half and were able to hold off the Saints in the second half to get their third win of the season.

The victory was Arizona’s first home win since Oct. 24, 2021.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) celebrates his pick-six against the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s what we learned in the Cardinals-Saints tilt on Thursday night:

Cardinals get two pick-sixes in less than two minutes

Cornerback Marco Wilson’s first career interception went the distance.

Dalton threw an accurate pass to WR Marquez Callaway that deflected off his hands right into Wilson’s hands. Wilson took the interception and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown.

A little over a minute later on the Saints’ very next series, Dalton threw a bad interception to linebacker Isaiah Simmons that was taken all the way to the house for a 56-yard touchdown.

"It's pretty cool to do it back-to back," Simmons said postgame. "It's good to get your hands on the ball. Turnovers are always great, a turning point to the game. Being able to score off the turnovers are also a beautiful thing."

Adding the Cardinals’ offensive touchdown at the end of the first half, Arizona scored three touchdowns in less than three minutes.

The three scores totally changed the course of the game. Arizona went into the locker room at halftime with a 28-14 lead and never trailed in the second half.

DeAndre Hopkins makes noticeable difference

Making his season debut after a six-game suspension, Hopkins was the star the Cardinals offense desperately needed.

Hopkins produced a team-high 10 catches for 103 yards. He was targeted 14 times.

"His energy. Obviously he's as talented as ever. Just having him out there, it didn't look like he had any rust," Murray said of Hopkins. "He knocked if off real quick if he had any. His communication, his feel for the game, all of that you can't point a price tag on it."

Arizona’s offense flows much better with Hopkins in the lineup. He’s the true No. 1 wide receiver the team has been missing for six games. It’s not a coincidence the Cardinals as a team scored a season-high 42 in his debut.

"I was just trying to go out and do whatever I needed to do," Hopkins said postgame. "For me it winning. I don't care where I'm at. I just want to be able to help my team win."

Cardinals defense takes football away

The Cardinals had three interceptions in the first half. Two of them were pick-sixes.

Wilson, Simmons and Antonio Hamilton all had interceptions.

"The defense did a great job there. (Hamilton) made a great play in the end zone to keep them out and those back-to-back (interceptions) really turned our tide for the first time all season," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We could really play with a lead and lean on it. It definitely helped."

The Cardinals had two total interceptions entering Week 7. They had three in one night.

Quarterback controversy in New Orleans?

Dalton got the start tonight, but he didn’t do anything to give the Saints confidence going forward. Jameis Winston hasn’t played since Week 3 due to back and ankle injuries, but he was active in Week 7. Saints coach Dennis Allen will probably want to reevaluate the quarterback position following Thursday’s game.

Saints’ Rashid Shaheed’s touchdown-per-touch average is stellar

Rashid Shaheed couldn’t ask for a better start to his NFL career. The Saints undrafted rookie wide receiver had 44-yard touchdown run on his very first career touch. His second touch came on Thursday night, and it was a 53-yard touchdown catch.

The Weber State product first two career touches resulted in touchdowns.

Bonus

Arizona improved to 16-15 in its all-time regular season series versus New Orleans.

