DeAndre Hopkins has to be carried off field after go-ahead TD catch

There's some good news and some bad news for Texans fans.

First, for the good news, DeAndre Hopkins caught the go-ahead touchdown pass to give Houston a 26-22 lead over the Jets with 2:15 left to play in the fourth quarter.

The bad news is after Hopkins caught the pass he immediately grabbed at his lower left leg.

Hopkins was able to get up, but he was carried to the sideline by his teammates after the catch.

He has 10 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Update: Hopkins came back on the field for the Texans next drive, but he had a notable limp and didn't run a route on his first opportunity. He just stood still meaning he was possibly on the field as a decoy.