'DeAndre Hopkins is a Cardinal': Arizona GM indicates star wide receiver will not be traded

Maybe wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is staying in Arizona after all.

When asked by reporters Thursday about a potential Hopkins trade, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was bullish on the wideout remaining in the desert.

"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort said when asked if Hopkins is going to be dealt, per the team’s official website. "I don't know what is going to happen in the next couple days, but right now, I don't foresee that happening."

And just to get the point across, Ossenfort doubled down.

"DeAndre is a Cardinal," the general manager said. "DeAndre is a Cardinal and we're moving forward."

Ossenfort’s words run counter to the rumor mill. Hopkins’ name has been subject to trade rumors this offseason with the Cardinals eyeing a rebuild after losing several key players this offseason. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt retired, and defensive lineman Zach Allen (Denver Broncos) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) departed in free agency. Safety Budda Baker also requested a trade.

Hopkins led the Cardinals with 717 receiving yards last season despite only playing in nine games. He was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He has six seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The 6-foot-1 veteran receiver has 853 catches, 11,298 receiving yards and 71 touchdown catches in 145 career games.

