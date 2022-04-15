Deandre Ayton on road fans: When you talk smack, we smack your team

Duane Rankin: “When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton does Oklahoma drill with Ish Wainright, a former football player, during pregame huddle.

Gets in that 3-point stance.

Fires off the ball.

Pushing Wainright back a little bit.

So @Kellan Olson asks Ayton if he thinks he could’ve played football?

“No sir.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pBjbAiaMGw – 4:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu – 4:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I asked Deandre Ayton whether it’s weird being the 1-seed and not knowing who they’re playing in the first round yet.

“For me, it don’t matter. I got this fire, and I’m ready to let it blast, man.” – 4:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve been here before.” Deandre Ayton going into #NBAPlayoffs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zjn9awA6XB – 4:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Dario Saric corner 3.

Saric getting up shots with Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZAqQAIRmym – 3:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns’ pregame shenanigans came up with Cam Payne so @Duane Rankin asked him if Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton is more animated.

“Woooooo! 1A, 1B. Mikal 1A, DA 1B (and) I take 1C fo’ sho’.” – 4:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

JaVale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5XxsDOOuHD – 3:26 PM

