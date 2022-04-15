Deandre Ayton on road fans: When you talk smack, we smack your team
Duane Rankin: “When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton does Oklahoma drill with Ish Wainright, a former football player, during pregame huddle.
Gets in that 3-point stance.
Fires off the ball.
Pushing Wainright back a little bit.
So @Kellan Olson asks Ayton if he thinks he could’ve played football?
“No sir.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pBjbAiaMGw – 4:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Deandre Ayton whether it’s weird being the 1-seed and not knowing who they’re playing in the first round yet.
“For me, it don’t matter. I got this fire, and I’m ready to let it blast, man.” – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve been here before.” Deandre Ayton going into #NBAPlayoffs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zjn9awA6XB – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric corner 3.
Saric getting up shots with Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZAqQAIRmym – 3:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ pregame shenanigans came up with Cam Payne so @Duane Rankin asked him if Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton is more animated.
“Woooooo! 1A, 1B. Mikal 1A, DA 1B (and) I take 1C fo’ sho’.” – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5XxsDOOuHD – 3:26 PM
