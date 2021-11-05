Deandre Ayton returns for Phoenix

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t. He also said he’s OK with players being uneasy about playing. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t.

He also said he’s OK with players being uneasy about playing. #Suns – 8:26 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

De’Andre Ayton will play tonight for the Suns. Cam Payne is out, per Monty Williams. – 8:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

On the basketball front, Deandre Ayton is in and Cam Payne is out – 8:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton will play tonight, Cam Payne is still out – 8:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets.

Cam Payne (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable – 8:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns learning valuable lessons about JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky in Deandre Ayton’s absence – (via @PHNX_Suns) – https://t.co/4KujbKCNk2 pic.twitter.com/1Npvy1BxFd – 8:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) injury status ‘wait and see’ as #Suns face #Rockets (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/7yK1pb6blm via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jA4RQNjmzx – 7:18 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton did some court work today. Cam Payne did a little bit more too. Still limited, though, and obviously no chance to do 5-on-5 with game/practice/game – 3:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Frank Kaminsky said Deandre Ayton was moving better today. #Suns – 3:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said Cam Payne (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) did a little bit more today, especially Payne, but they were still limited and have yet to get up and down in 5-on-5 pic.twitter.com/kZo4pMmOOr – 3:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne did some court work, but still easing them back. He said Payne did more work than Ayton. #Suns – 3:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns overcame 20-point deficit, 19 turnovers that led to 30 Pelicans points and not having Deandre Ayton in Tuesday night’s 112-100 win on TNT.

Five takeaways as Phoenix (3-3) faces #Rockets on Thursday (w/postgame videos for days) #NBA75

https://t.co/LejlljizHQ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/BnrgxwqLr1 – 12:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

With Deandre Ayton sidelined last night, the Suns learned some valuable lessons about how to best use Frank Kaminsky and JaVale McGee: bit.ly/2ZQRUCB – 11:07 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Frank Kaminsky off the bench tonight:

17 PTS

5-8 FG

1-2 3P

6-6 FT

4 STL

+18 +/-

Frank The Tank stepped up big in the absence of Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/NKzmt0svro – 12:29 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton stands on the bench and cheers as McGee gets a standing ovation in coming out the game as Kaminsky replaces him.

Has 18 points and five rebounds. Had a surge to start the fourth to give #Suns the lead.

Phoenix up 90-89 with 7:50 left in game. – 11:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pels 59, #Suns 48 H.

Jae Crowder 13 (5-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 on 3s). Devin Booker 9 (3-of-11), Chris Paul 0 points (0-for-2), 8 assists to become 3rd on #NBA all-time assist list.

#Suns 14 turnovers that’s led to 22 Pelicans points. Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) OUT – 11:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 33-20 to Pelicans, who don’t have Zion or Brandon Ingram.

Yes, #Suns are down Ayton and Cameron Payne, but wow, but it is early. #WontBowDown – 10:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

As expected, JaVale McGee is starting in place of Deandre Ayton.

Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, McGee

Pelicans: Graham, Alexander-Walker, Jones, Hart, Valanciunas – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton (leg) OUT. #Suns – 8:17 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Deandre Ayton is out tonight, Monty Williams says. – 8:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns vs. the Pelicans, per Monty Williams – 8:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams says Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is out for tonight – 8:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Looks like Deandre Ayton is being somewhat limited at shootaround today in these drills with the bigs, but he’s still out there helping out pic.twitter.com/oHYUWH5pXA – 1:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton throwing passes in the paint?

That tells me all I need to know about his status tonight, but we’ll see. #Suns pic.twitter.com/39GOUxjt0W – 1:34 PM

Kellan Olson: Cam Payne (right hamstring strain) is questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Rockets. That’s an upgraded status for him after already being ruled out on Monday for yesterday’s game. Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) is questionable again. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 3, 2021

Duane Rankin: #Suns Cameron Payne (hamstring) OUT, Deandre Ayton (leg) QUESTIONABLE for Tuesday’s game vs. Pelicans. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 1, 2021

Duane Rankin: Phoenix #Suns: Deandre Ayton (leg) questionable going into Tuesday’s game against Pelicans -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 1, 2021