Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams: We talk, man… Everything’s back to normal

“I mean, we [Monty Williams and Ayton] talk, man,” Deandre Ayton said. “At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”

Source: Arizona Republic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

