Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·3 min read
Dean Unglert Shares Photos from Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes: 'Under Promise. Over Deliver.' https://www.instagram.com/p/CkOasJCJ_1r/
Dean Unglert/instagram Dean Unglert engagement

Dean Unglert is one happily engaged man!

On Tuesday, the reality star shared photos from his recent surprise engagement to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The couple's engagement took place on October 24 on Kauai Island in Hawaii, after more than three years of dating.

Unglert, 31, shared a carousel of three photos from the big moment, which happened at the end of an 11-mile hike along the Nā Pali Coast.

Alongside the photos, the reality star wrote, "under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22"

RELATED: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together

Unglert also shared photos of Miller-Keyes, 27, during their 11-mile hike along with some sweet comments on his Instagram Story.

In one slide, alongside a photo of Unglert carrying Miller-Keyes' bag, he wrote, "When the person you're about to ask to marry you is struggling, you carry her bag for her"

Unglert also shared another photo of his future fiancée walking toward the spot where he would eventually propose. Beside the image, he wrote, "after setting up camp, i set up the tripod and sent caelynn out to where i told her we should take a cute photo."

Dean Unglert/instagram

RELATED: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Relationship Timeline

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Unglert initially ended their summer romance on the beach but later returned to win Miller-Keyes back. The pair left Paradise as a couple and have remained together ever since.

Unglert previously opened up about the proposal while co-hosting his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast with Jared Haibon.

Dean Unglert/instagram Dean Unglert engagement

In the podcast's latest episode, Unglert revealed that he got a "new" placeholder engagement ring for Miller-Keyes after mistakenly losing the original one, which was a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond.

"It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer," he said. "So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was."

"It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," Unglert said. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs."

RELATED VIDEO: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together

Miller-Keyes also spoke to PEOPLE in September about their engagement, noting that she had "no clue" as to when Unglert would propose. She did, however, have an idea about what she wanted for their eventual nuptials.

"I think we just want to elope," she revealed. "We recently went to his brother's wedding where they engaged and then married the next day. It was solely about their love, so we just want to focus on our love, and it just be about that and nothing like … extraordinary."

Miller-Keyes also shared how they were "getting very, very close to choosing a date" and envisioned a wedding for sometime next year.

"I want to [begin planning] so badly, but I keep hearing from my friends who are married, they're like, 'Just take every moment as it comes. Don't rush anything. Enjoy where you're at,'" she said. "So I'm like, 'Just hold your horses. You're not even engaged yet.'"

