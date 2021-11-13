Dean Smith offered Norwich City job after Frank Lampard pulls out of talks

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been offered the Norwich City job after Frank Lampard pulled out of talks to replace Daniel Farke.

Chelsea legend Lampard is understood to be keen to return to management but is still waiting for the right opportunity to emerge despite talks with the Premier League’s bottom side.

Smith was sacked by Villa on November 7 but could now jump straight back into Premier League management.

Norwich sacked Farke on November 6, only hours after the German had overseen the Canaries’ first win of the Premier League season in a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Smith is expected to make his decision over the weekend but is understood to be keen on a quick return to coaching.

Farke’s spell as Norwich boss was ultimately ended by his side’s chastening 7-0 hammering at Chelsea on October 23, even though he remained in the job a further two matches.

Smith lost his job at Villa after five straight Premier League defeats, with the Birmingham club’s last victory coming on September 25 with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Additional reporting from PA

Read More

Premier League table 2021/22: Latest standings, results for gameweek 11 - Chelsea top, West Ham third

Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa boss as Liverpool legend replaces Dean Smith