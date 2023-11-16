Dean McDermott says pets in bed, substance abuse 'tore down' marriage with Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is opening up about the cause of his split with Tori Spelling.

The actor and "Chopped Canada" host spoke out for the first time since his separation from Spelling in an interview with Daily Mail, published Wednesday.

McDermott, 57, says the couple, who have slept separately for a few years, began the sleeping arrangement when Spelling, 50, brought pets into their bedroom, including a pig and dogs.

"We know dogs have accidents, and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore," he told the outlet. "So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.' I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."

McDermott also told the publication that his longtime substance abuse issues also contributed to the breakdown of their marriage, with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star spending more time with their five children as a result. McDermott has one child from a previous marriage.

"I just isolated more and more and more and she isolated with the kids. We were roommates. Rarely did we eat together. We'd sit down and have a family meal but it was always disjointed," he said. "It made me feel worse because I knew I was a big part of (the problem) and I was at a place where I felt there was nothing I could do about it.

"The relationship suffers greatly," he said. "When you're in a roommate situation and there's no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?"

USA TODAY has reached out to Spelling's reps for comment.

The "Open Range" actor also revealed the failing relationship led to dark thoughts.

"I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life," he said. "I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."

In the interview, he also blamed "Hollywood" and his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, as contributing factors in the dissolving of their marriage. But McDermott still took some accountability.

"It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," he said.

McDermott announced his split from Spelling on social media in June in a since-deleted Instagram post. Various media reports have spotted the couple out with other people.

In July, Spelling told TMZ that she "always looked better on my own." The couple has weathered ups and downs since first tying the knot in 2006, including McDermott's infidelity.

