Dean Henderson signs for Crystal Palace in £20m move from Manchester United

Henderson is likely to see more first-team football in South London than he did in Manchester - GETTY IMAGES/Robbie Jay Barratt

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his £20 million move to Crystal Palace and has signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park.

The 26-year-old’s permanent transfer was completed on Wednesday and an announcement is imminent, bringing an end to his 12 years at Manchester United where he has challenged for the No 1 jersey and spent six seasons on loan.

Henderson is expected to be Roy Hodgson’s first choice when fit, while United are set to sign Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3 million to deputise for summer arrival Andre Onana.

Telegraph Sport revealed at the weekend that Henderson had been granted permission to undergo a medical at Palace, which checked the thigh injury suffered last season while helping Nottingham Forest secure Premier League survival.

His medical was completed by Tuesday and the other formalities of the deal have been thrashed out, with Henderson committed to Palace until 2028. The fee between the clubs is £20 million including add-ons.

Nottingham Forest, Henderson’s most recent loan club, looked at a deal for him earlier in the summer but then moved for USA international Matt Turner and remain in the market for a second goalkeeper signing before Friday’s deadline.

Henderson had enjoyed a fruitful season at the City Ground. Earlier in this United career he had earned Championship promotion with Sheffield United and helped keep them in the Premier League the following year. He earned first-team experience in other loans at Stockport, Shrewsbury and Grimsby.

It was when he returned from Sheffield United that he challenged David De Gea for the No 1 jersey and in the 2020/21 season had a run in the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but then gave a bombshell interview saying he was “fuming” over not being first choice at United.

He is expected to be Hodgson’s No 1 now, with Palace looking for a keeper after Vicente Guaita refused to play friendlies in pre-season in his bid to leave the club. England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be Henderson’s rival for the goalkeeper place.