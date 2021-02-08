Paul Pogba out for 'a few weeks' with thigh injury, reveals Solskjær

Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few weeks with a thigh injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said. The Manchester United midfielder was forced off during Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton and will miss a series of games, starting with Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to West Ham.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” Solskjær told MUTV. “He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] a few weeks definitely.”

Pogba is in line to miss at least one leg of the Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad. United are due to face Chelsea and Manchester City on successive weekends at the end of February and beginning of March. “We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much,” Solskjær said.

The manager has said that Dean Henderson is not “the most patient” regarding having to wait to play more for Manchester United, with the goalkeeper confident of performing should the manager make him the No 1.

David de Gea, the first choice, is again under scrutiny after being at fault for Everton’s first and final goals in the 3-3 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday. Henderson is pushing to replace the Spaniard and is expected to play at home against West Ham in the FA Cup fifth-round tie on Tuesday.

Solskjaer was asked how the 23-year-old is dealing with having to bide his time. “He’s not the most patient guy,” the manager said. “He wants to play every game because he knows he will perform well, so long may it continue, because he’s improved since he came [back] here [from loan at Sheffield United].

“He’s played well when he’s got the chance. For me, he’s developed his game. I know he’s not played as many games as he would’ve done last season. But every game when he plays and in training you see his improvement. He’s working hard on a couple of aspects that we’ve spoken about. And I’ve been impressed with his attitude and work rate.”

Solskjær suggested Harry Maguire, who has played 37 times in all competitions, may not face West Ham. “I think about if he needs a rest – if he physically can keep going and going. But the nature of a centre-back position is different to full-back, wide men, any other position on the pitch. Centre-backs are the ones you’re [less] protecting because they’re working less. Then again, he’s never injured, Harry, he’s never really been really badly hurt.”

Solskjær praised Mason Greenwood’s recent form, the 19-year-old having previously struggled. “Mason was different class, the standout performer on the pitch [against Everton]. He just didn’t get the goal that his performance deserved. The last few games … he’s improved and matured immensely. He’s working with some of the top forwards in the country, learning off of them, and its exciting to see that he’s come over his blip.”