With deals this good, it's time to finally get yourself an air fryer
Black Friday is finally here and the sales are really cooking! Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or you're planning to eat healthier in the new year, Black Friday is the perfect time to score big savings on that air fryer you've been eyeing.
From traditional to dual-zone and beyond, air fryers are becoming a kitchen necessity. They make dinners a cinch and they make everything fried so much healthier. Our favorite retailers like Walmart, QVC and Bed Bath and Beyond are slashing prices on all of the best air fryer brands, like Ninja, Cosori, Crux, Cuisinart and others.
Whether you're buying your first air fryer or you're ready for an upgrade, here are the best Black Friday air fryer deals we've found on the most reliable brands.
The 5 best Black Friday air fryer deals
Chefman TurboFry 9-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer for $79 (Save $60)
Chefman 26-Quart French Door Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $100)
Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 Quart Smart Air Fryer & Crisper Plate for $149.98 (Save $30.01)
Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 8-qt Pressure Cook Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $100)
Walmart Black Friday air fryer deals
Haikk 4.8 Quart Touch-Screen Air Fryer for $64.99 (Save $15)
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer for $66.99 (Save $23)
Chefman TurboFry 9-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer for $79 (Save $60)
Chefman 26-Quart French Door Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $100)
QVC Black Friday air fryer deals
NuWave Bravo 12-in-1 Quartz Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $99.98 (Save $39.02)
Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 Quart Smart Air Fryer & Crisper Plate for $149.98 (Save $30.01)
Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven for $159.99 (Save $70)
Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 8-qt Pressure Cook Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $100)
Bed Bath and Beyond Black Friday air fryer deals
CRUX Artisan Series 9 qt. Dual Basket Air Fryer for $143.99 (Save $36)
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven with Grill for $159.99 (Save $70)
