The Deals From Day One Of Walmart's Black Friday Event Are Here—And They're Too Good To Be True

You know what: 2020 is weird. Just about everything is going to look different this holiday season, and Black Friday is no different. "Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year's event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for—the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands—hasn't changed," Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a press release.

How Will Walmart's Black Friday Sale Be Different Than Last Year's?

Well, in almost every way possible. Don't worry, there will still be killer deals, but your in-store shopping experience will look very different. Masks are required for customers and employees. There will be signs directing the flow of traffic for less contact with other shoppers. Customers are encouraged to pay touch-free via the Walmart app.

You remember that in years past Walmart began their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving evening and remained open throughout the weekend. This year, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, as their sales will be spread out over the month.

When is Walmart's Black Friday Sale?

Instead of having their best holiday sales on one day only, Walmart is having three separate events. Pay attention because they're all a little different:

Event 1: The sale will be held on November 4th online , and November 7th in stores.

The sale will be held on , and Event 2: The sale will be held on November 11th online , and November 14th in stores.

The sale will be held on , and Event 3: The sale will be held on November 25th online and November 27th in stores.

Walmart's Best Black Friday Sales

We'll continue to update these deals throughout the month of November.

Event 1 (Starting online November 4th at 7pm EST)

