Dealing with Disruption Survey 2023: IT professionals choose infrastructure monitoring as the most efficient way to deal with increasing workloads

tribe29 GmbH
·3 min read
tribe29 GmbH
tribe29 GmbH

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29, the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, presents the results of the ’Dealing with Disruption 2023 Survey’ today. The results provide insights on how IT professionals are finding ways to adopt the latest IT innovations.

Looking ahead to the most important technology trends expected to evolve in the next three years, IT professionals consider building integrated monitoring stacks as the top priority: 75% of all participants responded by saying this area is very or somewhat important for their day-to-day work.

Monitoring is also the most common field in which the participants have acquired new know-how. 70% of respondents stated that they have recently learned new skills relating to IT infrastructure monitoring over the last 12 months. A majority of participants (67%) consider the latest technology trends as one of several factors when they make the decision to learn new skills.

“Monitoring is the best way to ensure the peak performance and reliability of IT infrastructure, two essential basics for almost all technological innovations. The fact that most IT professionals are deepening their monitoring knowledge shows the relevance of monitoring when it comes to taking on the latest challenges,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

Even though most participants appreciate the relevance of learning monitoring skills, the data show an emerging problem. IT professionals are feeling more pressure and often lack the time to learn the skills they need. Within the group of participants who are not satisfied with the training courses provided to them, 63% point to the lack of time to actually take the courses as the most common reason for their dissatisfaction.

89% of all respondents agree or strongly agree that IT professionals across all industries are feeling more pressure to learn new skills due to their organizations adopting the latest technologies. When asked about the three best ways to deal with the pressure, the most common answer (with 72%) was the use of new tools that make handling new technologies easier, followed by providing standardized training (60%), and incentives such as paid leave or bonuses (56%).

“Organizations should develop a unified strategy on how they train people and adopt tools. Both factors are important foundations for successfully adopting the latest IT technologies. When it comes to integrated monitoring stacks, for example, it is important that people have the knowledge of how to use them, and also that the tools themselves are suited for the automated exchange of information,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

When asked if they would rather deepen their knowledge in one specific field or generalize their skills over several areas, participants preferred a mixed approach: 68% of IT professionals wish to learn new skills in their field, but also want to understand the basics of tools that they are not already familiar with. Such an approach will help them to understand the overall picture and improve the interaction of tools.

The ‘Dealing with Disruption Survey 2023’ was conducted online in autumn 2022. tribe29 is grateful to the 119 participants around the globe who took part. You can find more information from the survey in the Checkmk blog. You can also read all of the responses and graphs in the white paper.

About tribe29:

tribe29’s mission is to enable IT infrastructures and applications to run at peak performance in any organization. That’s why we built Checkmk.

Checkmk combines enterprise-grade scalability and security with the extensibility of open source software. It integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications and provides powerful features to automate monitoring workflows.

Tens of thousands of users in more than 50 countries rely on Checkmk to ensure the high availability and best performance of their systems. With Checkmk, organizations can prevent issues before they happen or trigger fast remedial actions when failures do occur.

Media contact

tribe29 — the Checkmk company

press@tribe29.com | Phone: +49 89 9982 097 00 | tribe29.com


Latest Stories

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Cheapest gas in Fort Worth dropped 5 cents a gallon this week. Will this trend last?

    North Texas motorists are enjoying the decline in gasoline prices. But when will the summer spike hit us?

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • How Can I Save Big on Retirement Taxes?

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Planning: 5 Moves You Need To Make in Your 40s

    Many Americans may be further behind on their retirement savings than they realize. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, almost 63% of American adults have less than $50,000 saved. The same...

  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime recalled for potential stalling in cold weather

    Toyota's recalling the 2021 RAV4 Prime over a software issue that could cause the crossover to stall in cold weather when driven in EV mode.

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Democrats Seek Tighter Limit on Stock Buybacks in Chip Subsidies

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, urged the US Commerce Department to impose tougher rules to prevent semiconductor manufacturers from using new subsidies to enable stock buybacks. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten UnrestC

  • Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing

    TORONTO — Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up. The Calgary-based company, which sells policies on behalf of insurers across Canada, puts much of its focus on the investment side of life insurance plans, billing them as a tax-sheltered way of boosting returns. "Babies are the easiest and fastest to qualify because most won't have any health history," the company notes. Greatway’s approach, and the way it

  • Gas Prices: The Cost of Gas the Year You Were Born

    The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is at $3.43, according to AAA as of Feb. 10, 2023. While the amount of pain at the pump people feel is more or less acute depending on their region,...

  • Millennials and Gen Z: Guide To Planning Your Retirement Now

    For many people in their 20s, retirement is the furthest thing from their minds. If you are in college or recently graduated, you may be more concerned with how you are going to get out of debt than...

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    After two months of being squeezed by the Group of Seven’s crude price cap, Vladimir Putin’s regime has apparently had enough, saying it will cut its oil production - just as the European Union follows the United States in banning all forms of Russian energy while the G7 instituted another cap on Russian fuel prices. Russia will slash its oil production by 5%, or 500,000 barrels per day, from March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday. “Russia believes the price cap mechanism for selling Russian oil and oil products interferes with market relations,” Novak said.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • The 6 Keys to Successful Retirement Planning for Millennials

    Millennials are facing different challenges when it comes to retirement planning compared to other generations, said Sean Rawlings, a financial advisor with the Battock Wealth Management Group in...