Dealing with debris from KC area storms? How to drop it off or get it picked up

Sunday’s storm in Kansas City brought strong winds and heavy rain that brought down tree limbs, power lines and other structures around the metro.

But there’s good news: Local municipalities are on hand to help with the storm cleanup effort.

Here’s what to know about storm debris collection and drop-off around the metro area.

Kansas City

Kansas City offers three leaf and brush dropoff sites that are free for city residents on Saturdays only. Non-residents and those stopping by on other days of the week can drop off debris for a small fee. Here’s where to find the yard waste dropoff sites:

11660 N. Main Street

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

You can also call 311 to schedule a curbside pickup of yard waste or storm debris from outside your home. The city is still deciding whether to make additional resources available following Sunday’s storm, a spokesperson told The Star.

Lenexa

The city of Lenexa is collecting storm debris curbside over the coming week. Residents can leave brush and branches on the curb for free collection on their normal trash pickup day. Placing the debris parallel to the road will help crews collect it more easily.

Check out the maps below to find out when the city will collect your debris.

This map shows the storm debris pickup schedule in Lenexa during the week of July 31, 2023.

This map shows the storm debris pickup schedule in Lenexa during the week of Aug. 7, 2023.

Crews won’t be picking up storm debris over the weekend, but you can still drop it off yourself on Saturday and Sunday at the Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center at 7700 Cottonwood St. The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days this weekend.

Kansas City, Kansas

All Wyandotte County residents can drop off storm debris at the Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center at 3241 Park Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. The center is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kansas City, Kansas residents can also drop off storm debris at the Johnson County Landfill, 17955 Holliday Drive in Shawnee. The landfill is open for drop-offs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, can also get their debris collected by putting it out with their trash on their normal collection day. Each bag or bundle must be under 50 pounds. Branches must be tied in bundles under four inches in diameter and four feet long.

Shawnee

The city of Shawnee has opened a storm debris dropoff site at the southeast corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road.

Shawnee residents can drop off debris from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. To get to the dropoff site, use the street address 5868 Renner Road and follow the Tidy Town signs.

Do you have more questions about severe weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.