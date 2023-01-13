Dealership plans move forward

Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — A new commercial vehicle dealership is coming to the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.

At their regular council meeting Tuesday, Oliver Paipoonge council approved zoning bylaw changes to allow Johann (John) Simperl and Harbour Shabaqua Developments Ltd. to build an equipment and commercial vehicle dealership on land just north of Highway 11/17 and on the east side of Twin City Crossroads.

“We don’t have a lot of details on it yet, but we’re always happy to entertain development like that,” said Oliver Paipoonge councillor Bernie Kamphof after Tuesday’s meeting. “It looks like it will be positive for the community.

“(Passing the bylaws) was for a minor zoning change for the property that they (Simperl and Harbour Shabaqua Developments Ltd.) are looking at developing.”

The undeveloped land at the site is already zoned general commercial, but the category of equipment and service dealership was added to the light industrial use list.

At the public meeting prior to the regular council meeting, Kamphof indicated that they did not receive any complaints, although some residents in the area were concerned about the location of the driveway for the property that will eventually see a roadway flow out onto the Shabaqua extension (Highway 11-17).

No timeline was given by the property owners as to when they would begin developing the land with Kamphof hoping that it is sooner than later.

“This is the first meeting it has come to us,” said Kamphof. “I honestly don’t know what the timeline is for the proponents, but from the municipality’s perspective, if they’ve got a good idea, I think it would be great if they could get on it relatively quickly. It’s up to them.”

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal