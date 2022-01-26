Dealers behind south east London crack and heroin county lines gang jailed

Jailed: Syrus Ramsey and Connor McMaster (Kent Police )

Two men who were key figures in a south east London county lines gang, supplying crack and heroin in Kent, have been jailed.

Syrus Ramsey and Connor McMaster, both 27, were part of a drugs operation which used dedicated phones dubbed the ‘Aaron line’ to take orders.

The court heard that, on October 8 last year, police stopped Ramsey in his car on the A21 near Bromley, uncovering 34 deals of crack cocaine, 26 deals of heroin and a mobile phone.

After his arrest, a search of his home in Parkfield Way, Bromley, turned up £850 in cash and evidence of 12 further deals of crack and heroin.

The same day, McMaster was arrested at his home in Luton Road, Chatham.

When he saw police arrive, he threw a mobile into his neighbour’s garden. This was later identified as one of those used to supply drugs.

Investigating officer, PC Charles Turner, said: “The seized drugs had an estimated street value of approximately £1,440, and these criminals undoubtedly made a significant amount of money before they were arrested.

“The dealing of class A drugs causes untold harm to users, their families and the wider community.

“We are determined to tackle these organised criminals and this pair were tracked down in spite of their efforts to remain anonymous by using mobile phone texts to ply their trade. It is quite right they are now behind bars.”

Ramsey was jailed for three years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court, which included six months for breaching a suspended sentence.

McMaster received a total of three years and four months’ imprisonment.