Dealer Who Sold Fentanyl-Laced Heroin to ‘The Wire’s’ Michael K. Williams Sentenced to 10 Years

Drug dealer Irvin Cartagena has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams, who died of an overdose in 2021.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams also made it clear that Cartagena and his cohorts knew about the actor’s death and continued with operations anyway. The attorney explained, “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena. Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”

Cartagena is one of four men associated with the drug-trafficking ring that sold the substance. Cartagena, who is believed to be the person who physically sold the drugs to the actor, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs. He was arrested in Puerto Rico in February 2022.

In July of this year, 72-year-old Carlos Macci was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the fatal drug deal. He also received three years of supervised release.

Williams died on Sept. 6, 2021. The actor was shooting HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” at the time of his death.

