How To Deal With A Toxic Mom Friend

Marie Holmes
·8 min read
Some mom friends bring a toxic energy to the relationship. (Photo: Ariel Skelley via Getty Images)
Some mom friends bring a toxic energy to the relationship. (Photo: Ariel Skelley via Getty Images)

Some mom friends bring a toxic energy to the relationship.  (Photo: Ariel Skelley via Getty Images)

When her son was a baby, Molly* made friends with a group of moms whose children were the same age. One of them, she remembered, “was really outgoing and loud and was always trying to gather the group to go out partying at night. She was friendly and cool and definitely seemed like a fun mom friend to have.”

Parenting, especially when you’re spending all day with an infant or toddler, can be lonely and isolating. Most new parents are eager to meet others in the same situation, both to commiserate and to break up the monotony of their days. It helps to keep alive the identity you had as an individual adult before you became a primary caregiver.

But instead of sustaining you, some mom friends bring toxic energy to the relationship.

Molly’s new mom friend made her desire to party a priority and ended up destroying the dynamic of the whole group.

“She started mom-shaming those who didn’t want to go out and party at night. She made fun of me for not wanting to get drunk when I had an infant still feeding two times overnight,” said Molly.

In Molly’s case, the group of friends divided, and Molly lost touch with the toxic friend. Looking back, Molly feels disappointed because the two lived close to each other, and their children got along well. But Molly also wishes she had reached out to others and made friends who shared her priorities at that stage in her life.

“I wish I had joined a music class or some other group so that I could meet other moms,” Molly said.

Suchot Sunday, a business coach in Toronto, also had an experience being mom-shamed by a toxic friend.

“I took my daughter to a library program with a mom friend and her daughter for story time,” said Sunday. When Sunday’s “high-energy, spirited” 3-year-old struggled to sit still and listen, the mom friend “was very judgmental about how I should ‘make her sit and be quiet,’” she remembered. The friend also pointed out how well-behaved her own daughter was.

“We can all have off days where we say something we don’t intend,” explained Sunday. “But if it’s a pattern, that’s not someone I want in my life.”

Toxic behavior is a pattern, not a one-time slip-up.

How To Know If The Friendship Is Toxic

Other parents with children around the same age are perfectly positioned to empathize with your struggles and relieve some of the pressure and the self-doubt you may feel. But if they’re interested in building themselves up by tearing you down, take note.

“Toxicity might look like a friend who is always putting down your choices as a parent, asking questions about your child that imply there is something ‘less than’ about your child, or talking about your mothering choices to others in a derogatory way,” explained Suzanne Degges-White, a professor at Northern Illinois University and author of “Toxic Friendships,” told HuffPost.

Other signs of a toxic friend are sharing with others something that you told them in confidence or minimizing good things that happen to you.

If you find that you are hesitant to make plans to spend time with this person, or seem to be “forgetting” to return their text messages, it may be worth examining the dynamic of your friendship.

Spending time with a friend is supposed to leave you feeling better about yourself, not worse. You might even notice that your own behavior is out-of-character or toxic.

“What we tend to see in toxic friendships is one person getting all their needs met and the other none,” Marisa D. Franco, a professor and author of “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make―and Keep―Friends,” told HuffPost.

If time with this person leaves you feeling drained, or it seems like you’re always accommodating their needs when making plans, those are also warning signs. Franco describes this failure to recognize both people’s needs as “a breakdown in mutuality.”

When To Repair And When To Walk Away

Everyone has their bad days and makes mistakes, and it’s all too easy to say the wrong thing when you’re exhausted and stressed out by the drudgery of child care. But toxic behavior is a pattern, not a one-time slip-up.

In deciding whether or not you want to talk things through, Franco suggests that you “take a step back and look at the pros and cons of the friendship.”

Ask yourself if this is a person who generally has your best interests at heart and gives you things you need and value. 

Ask yourself, who are the people who leave you feeling uplifted instead of drained?

Samantha Rodman-Whiten, a psychologist in Maryland who said she prefers to use the word “unhealthy” when talking about these types of friendships, told HuffPost that “it’s a good idea to confront a friend if you have an issue with her behavior — if you feel she has overstepped your boundaries, betrayed your trust or is unkind to you.”

Degges-White agrees that it makes sense to say something right away if you want to salvage the relationship.

Sometimes, people don’t realize the consequences their actions have on others, and if it’s a friendship that feels like it’s worth saving, letting the other person know how you’re feeling or how you’re perceiving things can be the impetus for a ‘toxic friendship de-tox,’” she said.

You can set a boundary and see if your friend values the relationship enough to respect it. If they’re constantly criticizing your parenting, for example, Franco suggests saying something like, “We don’t need advice in that regard.”

If you need to limit engagement with this person, they’ll probably get the hint from a few ignored texts or explanations that you’re busy or have other plans. But with mom friends, it’s likely that there is a group of you and you don’t want to cut yourself off from everyone. You might try, “I think I’m just going to have time to meet up as a group,” Franco suggested.

“There’s sometimes a tightrope that needs to be walked if your kids are friends with their kids or your partner gets along with them or their partner. In that case, sometimes you need to have clear boundaries and engage only to the extent that is absolutely necessary,” said Degges-White.

Rodman Whiten said you might turn to what she calls the “gray rock method”: “Be boring and bland, and don’t give them drama to hook into and start conflict about.”

How To Nurture Strong Friendships With Other Parents

If there is one person you need to distance yourself from, try not to let it affect your friendships with others in the group. At the same time, put more energy into positive relationships among other groups of friends.

Ask yourself, who are the people who leave you feeling uplifted instead of drained? Be proactive in building up those friendships.

“Don’t assume that friendship happens organically,” Franco said. “That’s associated with loneliness over time.” 

She recommends that you “assume people like you and then initiate.” Gatherings that repeat over time, like a monthly coffee or playgroup, can help strengthen friendships.  

“Women thrive when their friends bolster them up,” said Rodman Whiten.

“Finding a ‘tribe’ of other moms can be an emotional lifesaver for women who may feel out-of-step with their non-parenting friends,” said Degges-White. 

With all the responsibilities that you’re juggling, it’s easy to let friendships slide down low on your list of priorities. But the benefit of these relationships is real.

Suniya S. Luthar, Ph.D., a professor and founder of AC Groups, has researched the impact of “authentic connection” groups for new moms. These supportive peer groups, which Luthar has run in health care institutions and other settings, have been found to have a significant impact on moms’ well-being.

“In our research, we have found that closeness with friends is significantly linked with many aspects of mothers’ well-being — even after considering the quality of their marriages,” Luthar told HuffPost.

On measures of burnout, stress, depression and even blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol, women who received group support with other moms fared better than those who didn’t.

“Support in concrete forms like carpooling and pitching in for child care [is] helpful, but what really makes the difference is being able to say, ‘I feel seen and loved for the person I am at my core’ when you think about your friends,” said Luthar.

If the friends you have right now don’t reach that bar, it might be time to seek out others who do.

*Not her real name.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season