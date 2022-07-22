Deal reached between Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports, UN chief says

·1 min read

A deal has been reached between Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports, the UN secretary general has said.

The blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet since it invaded its neighbour has cut off supplies to markets around the world and sent grain prices soaring.

Many people in the world's poorest regions rely on shipments from the Black Sea for food and it's feared the spiralling cost is fuelling a hunger crisis.

Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, instead blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said Britain had "worked closely with the UN, Turkey, Ukraine and our G7 and G20 partners to unblock the grain that Putin has deliberately used to weaponise food".

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington DC would focus on holding Moscow accountable for carrying out the agreement.

