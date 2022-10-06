Find a deal: New interactive map shows median rents throughout the Sacramento region

A new interactive map shows just how much the rental market in the Sacramento region has cooled off this year.

The map, with data from RentHub, shows that the median rent has gone up just 2% since January in the region. Very few corners of the area are seeing significant rent increases, while many have seen rates decline.

The map has data for most of the ZIP codes in the region, including communities in Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties. Fresh data is also available for many rental hot spots in the area, including Davis, Elk Grove, Folsom and Roseville.

The map automatically updates as new data becomes available each month.