Rangers snap 6-game losing streak, beat Angels 7-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.

Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.

Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss’ two-out error.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep. The lefty also gave up five runs (over 3 2-3 innings) in his first start at the Rangers’ new ballpark on Aug. 9.

Jared Walsh led off the fifth with a homer for the only Angels run.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 2, 1st game

ASTROS 5, OAKLAND 4, 2nd game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning set up by an Oakland error, and Houston beat the Athletics to split a doubleheader and end a six-game losing streak.

In the opener, as ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum, Khris Davis homered off previously unbeaten Zack Greinke to help the A’s win.

The split kept the AL West-leading Athletics 4 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston.

George Springer reached on rookie shortstop Vimael Machin’s error to start the seventh and eventually scored on Gurriel’s fly.

Oakland loaded the bases against Enoli Paredes (2-2) in the sixth but couldn’t capitalize. Ryan Pressly earned his eighth save.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) got the loss.

Matt Olson homered for the A’s, the 100th of his career.

The A’s played as the visiting team in Game 1 . Robbie Grossman hit a go-ahead double in the sixth and Ramón Laureano added an RBI single for Oakland.

Davis hit a solo homer and RBI double in a rare start facing Greinke.

Greinke (3-1) allowed four runs and seven hits over six innings. He struck out six.

A’s starter Frankie Montas (3-3) gave up two runs on six hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks finished for his 11th save.

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Houston. The Astros had their longest losing streak since dropping seven straight in June 2019.

BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gary Sánchez and the slumping New York Yankees lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a loss to Toronto.

At 21-21, the Yankees are at .500 or worse in September for the first time since 1995.

Jonathan Davis homered in his first at-bat of the season and the Blue Jays won their third straight game, a day after beating the Yankees 12-7.

Shun Yamaguchi (2-3) allowed one run in two innings of relief to earn the win. A.J. Cole and Anthony Kay each pitched one scoreless inning, and Rafael Dolis finished for his third save in as many opportunities.

After stranding seven runners through the first four innings, New York got on the board when Luke Voit singled and scored on Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Happ (1-2) struck out a season-best 10 and walked two in 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

TWINS 7, CARDINALS 3, 1st game

CARDINALS 6, TWINS 4, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a wild rally that sent St. Louis over Minnesota for a doubleheader split.

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Twins to a victory over the Cardinals in the first game. Cruz also homered in the second game to tie him for the MLB lead with 15.

The Twins led 2-0 in the third inning of the nightcap before combining two singles, three walks and two hitters to score five runs.

Wieters, hit by a pitch from Randy Dobnak (6-3) earlier in the inning, came up with two outs and the bases loaded against reliever Caleb Thielbar. Wieters quickly fell behind 0-2 before eventually working the count full. He then fouled off nine straight pitches before flying out to centre .

