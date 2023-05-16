'A deal is a deal:' VP Kamala Harris makes good on Lakers-Warriors bet with husband

"A deal is a deal."

Vice president Kamala Harris made good on her bet against her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games on Friday to advance to the Western Conference finals. The loser would have to wear the opposing team's jersey.

On Monday, Harris posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a Lakers jersey as Emhoff takes a photo of her.

"Congrats #LakeShow, but #DubNation always," Harris writes for the caption of the tweet, which Emhoff reposted.

The Lakers reshared the photo with a saluting emoji.

"Thank you, Madam Vice President!" the team said.

THE ORIGINAL BET: VP Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff make friendly wager on Warriors-Lakers series: 'Game on'

Harris is a native of Oakland, California, and welcomed the Warriors to the White House with President Joe Biden in January after they won last year's championship. Meanwhile, Emhoff claims Southern California as home and attended law school at USC. So the couple is a house divided.

Thank you, Madam Vice President! 🫡 https://t.co/rc3C7GZLZi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 16, 2023

Although the Warriors fell short of defending their NBA championship, forward Draymond Green said that the team is still in shape to compete for titles.

"A lot of people saying the Warriors dynasty is over, which are the same people that said it was over in 2019 when (Kevin Durant) left," he said on his podcast after being eliminated from the playoffs. "It's not."

The Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, which tip off Tuesday.

