Starbucks Is Offering BOGO Free on All Handcrafted Drinks TODAY

WHO'S HAVING THE DEAL? Starbucks, where it's hard to stray from your go-drink

WHEN IS IT? Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? It's Happy Hour at Starbucks! That means when you buy a handcrafted drink, size grande or lager, you get another drink for free. This gives you the perfect opportunity to surprise someone with a coffee or order your go-to order and try something new. Haven't you been meaning to try the new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink anyway?

IS IT WORTH IT? Look, Starbucks drinks can get pricey, especially when you add Cold Foam or an extra shot of espresso. Plus, you need your daily coffee fix anyway, so you might as well get a drink for free.

