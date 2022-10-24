How do I deal with a consistently late or absent employee? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I'm the manager of a small team. My newest employee has exhibited attendance issues since she began. She’s frequently late and at times absent altogether. Since this is a small team, I need her to be present to help get our work done. What should I do? – Kellen

Answer: Attendance issues can be frustrating. This is especially true as many workplaces are experiencing a sustained talent shortage. We should respect everyone's time – which extends to employers and employees.

In this case, it may be time to reset the workplace expectations regarding your company's attendance protocols. Set up some time to discuss her attendance. Miscommunication may be at the root of the problem. It may help to ask some clarifying questions first. Find out if she is aware of the attendance expectations. Ask if she has a life circumstance preventing her from adhering to this expectation.

Make it clear these protocols are in place to meet crucial business needs. Not only can absences impact a company's bottom line, but they can also affect workplace dynamics and relationships within a team. Saying something along the lines of, "since we're a small team, it's crucial to communicate your schedule to ensure we're adequately staffed," can convey the necessity of arriving on time and staying until the work is complete.

Use this conversation as a forum to get everyone on the same page with your employee about office culture and procedures. I don't know the details of the situation. However, HR may need to determine eligibility for reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act if her absences are related to a medical condition. This could require a modified schedule, telework, or intermittent leave.

If the attendance issues aren't medically related, and your report isn't eligible for any other accommodation under state laws or company policy, you may have the option to take disciplinary action up to and including termination.

I'll also emphasize the importance of leading with empathy here. As the pandemic wanes, many people are balancing new personal and professional responsibilities. As a people manager, try to see every situation through the lens of others.

I hope you can reach a solution that helps you, your employee, and the organization!

I am looking to move into a new career in HR. I have an MBA and experience with some administrative and HR duties in my current and previous roles. I don't want to lose value with this change. Can I make this transition easier without starting my career over at an entry-level position and salary? – Aziz

Navigating career changes can be difficult, but I applaud your willingness to make such a bold change.

Given your education and relevant job experience, you're well positioned to transition to a career in HR successfully. However, I don't believe you have to start with an entry-level position.

Start by taking an honest inventory of your knowledge, skills, and abilities related to the HR jobs you are considering. Look for alignment with the proficiencies required for the positions you seek. Ensure your resume reflects how your skills, education, abilities, and past job experiences make you an asset to a particular role or team.

Consider taking a few HR courses and working toward certification. To boost your network, consider joining your local HR professional chapter and attending any meetings.

These steps should provide you with tools and resources to bolster your knowledge and help recruiters notice you. Expanding your network of HR professionals in the area can lead to potential new opportunities and job offers.

Finally, know your "why." What calls you to a career in HR? Be able to articulate what interests and inspires you. It will carry you when challenges arise. Your "why" is what will resonate with other HR professionals and hiring managers throughout this transition and throughout your career.

