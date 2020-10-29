Deal alert: We can't believe this LED HD Smart TV is on sale for just $127

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

SANSUI S32 32 Inch 720p Smart LED HD TV - High Resolution Television Built-in HDMI, USB - Support Screen Cast Mirroring - Refresh Rate 60Hz (2020 Model)

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but in case you’re looking to update your current TV situation now while also scoring insane deals, Amazon Canada’s latest limited-time sales include LED smart models that are so marked down you might want to buy two.

Our latest money-saving finds include the SANSUI S32 24-ich 720p Smart LED HD TV, which on sale right now for just only $127 (originally $150) while the 32-inch model is marked down to just $170 (originally $200).

The SANSUI HD Resolution TV features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. The screen has a resolution of up to 1366×768, highlighting the best picture quality and offers a vivid range of colours, and an incredible range of brightness that effortlessly bring live-action movies and sport streaming to life. The screen adopts 178° visual angle to bring the real vision which provides you with better an elevated at-home streaming experience.

SHOP IT: Amazon, starting at $127 (originally $150-$170)

As for sound, it is said to provide consistent cinema-style sound across your content using an advanced Dolby Sound.

And to enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies and apps with just a click of a button, the TV is power with the Linux Operating System which includes Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and an option to screencast your smartphone with screen mirroring.

