Deal Alert: Starbucks Offering Free Reusable Red Cups on November 18 Only

Starbucks continues its four-year holiday tradition with a festive red reusable to-go cup for 2021. The limited-edition cup will be available for free only on Thursday, Nov. 18 to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage, according to the Starbucks website.

Best of all, the offer is good for pick-up or delivery orders, whether you order through mobile and pick up your beverage in-store or at the curb, indoor dining where available or even UberEats delivery.

“The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals,” Starbucks chief marketing officer Brady Brewer said in a news release on the Starbucks site.

This year’s cup, celebrating Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, is manufactured from 50% recycled content. It features a holiday gift theme with “playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky.”

The only question remaining is: What will fill your complimentary Starbucks holiday cup?

Options include the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, along with several classic seasonal favorites like:

Apple Crisp Macchiato

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Hot Chocolate

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Toasted White Hot Chocolate

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

The offer is good only while supplies last at Starbucks locations, and brewed coffee selections like Starbucks Christmas Blend and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included.

When you use your cup on future purchases, you’ll receive 10 cents off your order, so you can keep the festive spirit going all year long.

